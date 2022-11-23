BURRILLVILLE – “It just takes that one nut,” says Paul Roselli of the Burrillville Land Trust of the search for a blight-resistant American Chestnut seed that could repopulate the once prolific tree.
The BLT intends to do just that thanks to a $7,100 grant from the Champlin Foundation that will pay for a portable solar water pump and piping, interpretive signs, and fencing to keep deer away, Roselli said.
Roselli said the American Chestnut Tree germplasm orchard on the Edward D. Vock Conservation Area in Pascoag will be the first of its kind.
For four years, Roselli and Edmund Croteau of the BLT planted American Chestnut trees collected from “anywhere east of the Mississippi” hoping to create a tree with disease-resistant capabilities that will be immune to the disease that took out pervasive species in the early 1900s.
“This grant will take our American Chestnut tree planting to a whole different level,” Roselli said.
The idea is to find the perfect genetic makeup of an American Chestnut that is resistant to the blight by bringing in trees from North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
“What we’re doing is putting them in their natural habitat, putting them in the forest, and letting them figure it out. We’ll let them decide who will survive and who will not, who will produce nuts, and which will pollinate,” Roselli said.
The thought process is that each tree will have a slightly different genetic makeup, and each tiny difference may eventually produce one nut that will be disease resistant.
“That’s the hope,” Roselli said.
So far, the BLT has planted more than 30 American Chestnuts on conservation land, and has given away about 100 to residents. The BLT plans to continue to plant new American Chestnuts every year, with a total of 100 planned for next year. Trees that are given away to residents are often hybrids, Roselli said.
American Chestnuts were important to New England’s economy not only for the massive amount of nuts one tree produces, but also for its wood. An American Chestnut grows tall quickly. About two or three inches in its first year, Roselli said, and then a foot in its second year.
Once it has established a long tap root, Roselli said the trees take off.
“So, the grant is to help these things move along. The deer fence keeps the deer from eating the trees or the leaves. Once they produce nuts, the deer fence will prevent deer from eating nuts,” he said.
Roselli added that trees need land, light and water to grow. The BLT has the land and light, but carrying buckets from a nearby pond is the only water source.
“The idea is to try to re-establish the American Chestnut as part of the overall landscape and mix of trees in our area. We’re trying to reintroduce them and make them the dominant tree,” Roselli said.
Before the Chestnut blight, the American Chestnut was the dominant tree species in New England woods and provided wood for lumber and chestnuts for eating and feeding livestock and forest animals. In the early 1900s, blight took out hundreds of thousands of trees.
The blight is a mixture of fungi that causes cankers on the trees, eventually spreading throughout the forest and killing them.
This cause is close to Roselli’s heart. He witnessed a large tree go from thriving to shriveling up and dying in his front yard growing up. More recently, the BLT was showing off a mature American Chestnut that was growing in its woods only to return a year later and find it caught the blight. It died within several weeks.
“We were showcasing this tree. It was just gorgeous. Then it got blighted and died. It was heartbreaking. Just heartbreaking,” he said.
Roselli repeated his sentiments on why the BLT is doing this work.
“All it takes is one. It just takes that one nut and the thing grows and if it’s disease resistant, that’s what we need,” he said.
Roselli said it is also important to the BLT to get people interested in the project. He said putting up infographic signs to let people know where they are, what they’re looking at, and why it is important is integral to their cause.
Starting in January, the BLT is reaching out to other American Chestnut organizations to collect more nuts to plant more trees.
