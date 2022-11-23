Edmund Croteau of the Burrillville Land Trust

BURRILLVILLE – “It just takes that one nut,” says Paul Roselli of the Burrillville Land Trust of the search for a blight-resistant American Chestnut seed that could repopulate the once prolific tree.

The BLT intends to do just that thanks to a $7,100 grant from the Champlin Foundation that will pay for a portable solar water pump and piping, interpretive signs, and fencing to keep deer away, Roselli said.

