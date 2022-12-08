BURRILLVILLE – Known by some as the Rock Father, Burrillville’s Roger Bourbonniere created the Burrillville Rocks Facebook page in 2017 after placing a single painted rock on the beach.
The idea came from wanting to impact someone’s day in a simple, positive way. Since 2017, the page has grown to more than 6,000 fans, many of whom participate in painting rocks and placing them in various places around Rhode Island for wanderers to find.
“It gives me joy,” Bourbonniere told The Breeze, adding that he had just come back from Greenville that morning where he had placed some rocks and handed out gift bags for local children. Within an hour of him hiding a rock, someone had posted the rock on the Facebook page, he said.
Bourbonniere says it all started back in 2017 when he found a rock on a beach in Westerly. He came upon the mother and son who had created the rock, and discovered the “Kindness Rocks” Facebook Group.
“So I said, you know what, I’m going to try in my hometown and see what I can do with it,” he said.
From there, the popularity of the group exploded. Many individuals from Burrillville and beyond joined in, painting rocks and placing them in different places throughout Rhode Island and beyond. He said distant rocks have been placed and found in Aruba and Japan.
Burrillville’s Brandy Carter said she became involved with Burrillville Rocks after finding her first rock from Bourbonniere back in October of 2017.
“And so he kind of gave me a few rocks, I bought paint, and I went from there,” said Carter.
As Bourbonierre travels all over to place rocks, he dresses in character depending on the season. As it’s Christmas, he’s been dressing up in an elf costume. He also holds rock painting events at the beach, as well as different fundraising events throughout the community. He said many people donate and purchase rocks for the group.
Though he still works a full-time job, making these rocks and putting inexpensive gift bags together is something he loves doing in his free time. He said the reason he does it is because some people who find the rocks may simply need them at the right moment.
“It just means a lot to so many people at the end of the day, even just the smiles,” he said.
