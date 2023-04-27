CUMBERLAND – Mario Lemme of Cumberland says he loves golf so much, he decided to make it his full-time job with a new indoor golf center, Inside Links at 132 Mendon Road.
“Golf is my favorite hobby outside of work, so why not make it my work?” he said.
Jennifer Lemme, co-owner of Inside Links and Mario’s wife, described the facility as a “golf escape” where people of all ages with all levels of experience can practice and have fun.
Mario, who previously worked in IT for about 25 years, came up with the idea of opening an indoor golf simulator because he said he likes to practice, but most golf courses are closed in the winter and can be booked up, expensive, and time consuming during the season.
He also said that there aren’t many driving ranges around, so his goal was to open the indoor, year-round driving range.
When he shared the idea with his wife, she said she had “100 percent confidence in Mario. I knew it would work, when he sets his mind to something, he can do it.”
Jennifer, who works full-time in real estate, told The Breeze that even though she is an owner, Inside Links is “Mario’s baby.”
Once the Lemmes decided to start the business, it took 11 months before Inside Links opened its doors. With the space newly remodeled and all equipment installed, opening day was March 1.
Inside Links currently has four simulator bays that can hold up to five players each, complete with dividers between the bays to offer privacy.
Though they don’t serve food and drinks, golfers are welcome to bring their own snacks, order delivery from a restaurant, or sip on their own hard or soft beverages. Mario said that even though alcohol is permitted, he does not want Inside Links to become a bar.
“I want to keep it about golf,” he said.
He said his favorite part of the business is getting to watch people have fun golfing, and Jennifer’s favorite part is getting to know Cumberland in a new way.
“We’ve lived here for 25 years, it’s our community, and now we’re making friends with so many new people from around here, it’s great,” she said.
Eventually, Mario said, he wants to install more bays and potentially offer golf lessons, but until then, he invites readers to visit Inside Links, a “friendly place to practice, play and enjoy golf.”
Inside Links is tucked behind Paul’s Fine Wine and Spirits. To make reservations or to find out more, visit www.insidelinksgolf.com.
