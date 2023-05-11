WOONSOCKET – Sen. Melissa Murray and Rep. Brandon Voas gathered with other local leaders and members of the business community today at Kay’s Restaurant in Woonsocket on Tuesday to highlight legislation that would exempt the first $100,000 of tangible property from the tangible personal property tax.

“The tangible tax is both a financial and administrative burden for small businesses. Complying with it is complex, and it’s also an enforcement burden for cities and towns. Eliminating this tax for smaller businesses will give them genuine, much needed relief. It’s a way our state can provide help for the small businesses that support our cities and towns, make our communities unique, and most importantly, employ Rhode Islanders,” said Murray, of District 24, Woonsocket and North Smithfield.

