WOONSOCKET – A major gas leak in Woonsocket two weeks ago forced travelers on Cumberland Hill Road to detour for several days, leaving businesses stranded without adequate customer access.
The Valley Breeze reached out to National Grid on Feb. 11, 10 days after gas was first smelled outside of homes and spreading in the surrounding area. Ted Kresse, National Grid representative, reported that the root cause of the leak was still undetermined.
“We’re still assessing the portion of the main and associated equipment that was repaired. At this point, there are no major concerns there will be another leak at the same location,” he said.
The gas smell was detected for miles, and traffic from the leak investigation was rerouted down Mendon Road.
Businesses in the area took a significant hit from the closure.
Betsy Ramos, owner of Patriots Diner at 65 Founders Drive, said they were closed for three days, losing nearly 40 percent of their weekly revenue. Ramos said they have submitted a claim with National Grid for that revenue, but so far haven’t heard back other than the utility provider asking for more information.
Ramos said National Grid representatives haven’t indicated whether they typically reimburse for damages such as this, saying they were very vague in their responses.
Owners of Vose True Value, at 849 Cumberland Hill Road, said business was so slow for a couple of days that they should have just closed the doors. Chet Chomka said he is planning to file a claim with National Grid after comparing last year’s sales for the same days and seeing that they were down about 30 percent this year.
Antojito’s Taqueria, 1188 Cumberland Hill Road, has been open in that location since last spring, and owner Heydi Romero said the gas leak added challenges to an difficult first year.
The Taqueria worked closely with Woonsocket Police and National Grid representatives to make sure that staff and customers stayed safe during the leak. Romero said she was surprised to learn that her business may be eligible for financial compensation from National Grid.
Due to the smell of gas on Jan. 31, the restaurant was only open for a fraction of its regular hours while the leak was being investigated, and that continued throughout the week. One day, said Romero, they made the decision to close, and on another, they came in late and stayed open beyond normal business hours.
“The priority isn’t money-wise, people’s lives are more important,” she said, while acknowledging the negative financial impact of the leak. “It was nerve-wracking, too. We were worried that things could get a lot worse. We wanted our staff to be safe.”
Asked if any businesses had sought financial compensation due to the lost revenue during the event, Kresse said that “any request for reimbursements would be handled by National Grid’s Claims Department in the ordinary course.”
Though several Cumberland Hill Road businesses were able to remain open during the leak, traffic along the normally busy road was cut off, meaning anyone visiting them would need to make a special trip.
(1) comment
National grid should update all gas lines in all of Woonsocket.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.