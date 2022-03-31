CUMBERLAND – Industrious Mr. and Mrs. Beaver have taken their favorite hobby to such extremes in Cumberland and the surrounding area, say those who have been following their movements, that they’re posing a consistent threat to roads and properties.
Local beaver activity appears to be at an all-time high, says lifelong town resident and Highway Supt. Dennis Vadenais, and that’s saying a lot given their prolific and growing body of work of the past few decades.
Town workers are being forced to spend long hours clearing away dams, said Vadenais, and beavers are often back at it within hours of their departure. The work isn’t just a matter of maintaining access to trails, he said, but entire neighborhoods are being threatened when water is stopped up.
“We can’t kill them,” he said, adding that they’re constantly bringing in machinery to remove the dams and working with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to address the situation.
A visit to the Monastery on Diamond Hill Road on a cold Monday this week found multiple piles of debris next to clear water, a sign that town crews had been there recently.
Often workers are finding a third of a dam has been rebuilt by the next day after they leave, said Vadenais, forcing them to spend long hours that they could be doing important work such as investing time into local infrastructure. Each time a machine is brought in, it involves a couple hours of work, he said.
Vadenais said he never even heard the word beaver as a child growing up in Cumberland, and now it’s a regular occurrence.
Frank Matta, board member with the Cumberland Land Trust and longtime volunteer on maintaining natural resources, agreed with Vadenais that the beaver activity is perhaps at its worst now, saying he too has never seen it this bad.
Beavers, long ago a common sight as a pile of pelts, have gotten mixed reviews in recent years as efforts to protect them have led to greater signs of their activity. Their dams are credited with keeping rivers and streams wet, creating needed habitats for other animals, but their migration habits have also been blamed for accelerating climate change. Add in human development of previously forested areas and their work has become even more noticeable.
Vadenais said many yards and properties in town are now being flooded that weren’t before, and staff are monitoring multiple areas where water is threatening to rise too far.
“It’s happening more and more,” he said.
This week he and his team were planning an investigative visit to a section of Sumner Broad Road near the Massachusetts border in the far northeast corner of town, where water could potentially rise above the roadway. They were also planning a visit to an area of Curran Road, further south but also along the Massachusetts border, where beaver-caused flooding is also approaching properties.
Vadenais said the town continues to deploy the “beaver deceiver” cages that allow water to get through and prevent full construction of dams, but said they could use more of them. He said they plan to work with the Land Trust, which maintains hundreds of miles of trail in town, to acquire more of the devices.
Land Trust President Randy Tuomisto said beavers are currently multiplying throughout town, with the newest activity on town-owned land and hiking trails behind the Cumberland High School football field.
“They’re very industrious,” he told The Breeze. “In one or two days, they’ve got it back up.”
The group’s hiking trails off Nate Whipple Highway are frequently impacted, he said, with beaver deceiver cages used to prevent flooding over the paths. He said there’s also new flooding off Scott Road due to extensive beaver activity, and he recently visited there again to clean out the drainage system that had been backed up by beavers. That dam was a fairly easy one to remove, he said.
There has also been some beaver-caused yard flooding lately between Pound Road and Lippitt Avenue, said Tuomisto. After clearing it out recently, he said, he received a call from a neighbor who’s helping with the effort, saying that the dam was blocked up again two days later and she would work to clear it out.
Land Trust members will soon make their regular spring tour to clear debris from the around the beaver deceivers, said Tuomisto, after not doing it during the winter months. The cage-like devices are not the complete answer, he said, as one needs a certain depth of water to accommodate them, but the Land Trust has purchased five more and they are ready to go. He said Vadenais understands the devices can’t just be left and forgotten about, needing regular maintenance.
