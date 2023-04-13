SMITHFIELD – The new pavilion at Revive the Roots provides shelter from the elements while also celebrating the arrival of spring, says Executive Director Hannah Martin.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility will be held on Earth Day, April 22.
Martin said Revive the Roots, located at 374 Farnum Pike, finished the 20-foot by 30-foot Garden Pavilion near the community garden to bring shelter from sun and rain. She said the past two years have been very busy at RTR, which recently purchased the Mary Mowry House and surrounding gardens from the town to house the non-profit organization.
She said after each achievement the group pauses and takes in the work they’ve accomplished, and then begins working toward the next goal.
The pavilion was only an idea, she said, and now it is built and ready to be enjoyed.
“It’s really what the pavilion is for: for gardening, building fairy houses, meeting people, and expanding what we do now, all through things that we do outside,” she said. “We spend so much time indoors, it’s important to have spaces outdoors that are built for the community as well,” she said.
Work at the 300-year-old home seems to be never-ending, say those doing the work, but after 10 years of repairs, they say they’re proud of what they’ve accomplished. The Earth Day celebration is open to the public.
“The community supported us all along the way and we love having them come to Revive the Roots to celebrate with us,” Martin said.
Celebrations begin at 12:30 p.m. with a welcoming address and continue at 12:45 p.m. with the ribbon-cutting. Events for the day continue from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with composting demonstrations from Bootstrap Compost. Participants are encouraged to get creative and make nature art with fairy house making from 1 to 3 p.m. with the Artists’ Exchange.
“It’s a great day at Mowry Commons and to see the pavilion. We’ll have fun, free things for people to come and do while enjoying the day,” Martin said.
Martin said compost is an important part of soil health. Bootstrap Compost will offer demonstrations on how to compost, but also ways people can participate in a community compost where the company takes food scraps to do composting off-site.
She said fairy house making is a fun and whimsical craft using items found in nature to create quirky fairy homes.
RTR workers say they’ve been happy teaching sustainable farming practices, community building and education in local schools.
“We’ve been busy, but we really feel it’s important to get people of all ages excited about growing or about food and compost or about being outdoors,” Martin said.
Monthly volunteer days on the first Sunday of every month are very popular, and she said it is rewarding to see so many local people who care about RTR and farming. At the end of the day, volunteers received a meal to sit down and appreciate the hard work they’ve accomplished.
Martin, who is now the part-time executive director at RTR, said she is working to obtain grant funding for more initiatives and they are forming a committee to help craft community programs, land management, volunteer days and more. She said the best way to stay up to date is to sign up for the weekly newsletter at www.revivetheroots.org.
Lastly, Martin is putting the annual plant sale on hold this year to help bolster RTR’s Community Supported Agriculture program. The CSA is a subscription service where members make an upfront payment for a portion of crops later in the season. Martin said CSAs support local farmers to offset the initial costs of planting.
RTR supplies recipes and information on out-of-the-ordinary vegetables to help customers familiarize themselves with new produce.
“We’re doing so much right now, we’re happy to share it with our community,” Martin said.
RSVP to the event by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/575016318287.
