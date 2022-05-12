NORTH SMITHFIELD – The 300 Buxton St. compost dispute has seemingly ended, as Frank Jacques’ attorney notified the Zoning Board that they will be dropping their appeal on Tuesday.
In January 2020, the town issued a cease-and-desist order to Jacques after receiving numerous complaints from neighbors regarding the smell of a compost operation on his property. At the time, Jacques had contracted with a group called The Compost Plan to collect and compost food waste from businesses across Rhode Island.
Jacques has maintained over the past two years that his right to compost on his property is protected by the state’s Right to Farm Act.
Tuesday’s meeting came after multiple delays in Jacques’ appeal, which have elongated the proceedings by nearly nine months. At one point, Jacques’ former attorney postponed a meeting in hopes of reaching a settlement with the town. The meeting that was to be held this past January was put on hold because Jacques’ legal counsel withdrew from representation.
On Tuesday evening, more than a dozen neighbors and citizens attended the Zoning Board meeting in order to show opposition to Jacques’ appeal. Chairman Robert Najarian, a resident of Buxton Street, has recused himself throughout this matter’s process.
When Vice Chair Scott Martin informed the Zoning Board that the appeal had been dropped, confused murmurs rippled through the crowd. Martin affirmed that the cease-and-desist order will remain in effect indefinitely, and that the notice of violation will remain in effect until the property is inspected.
One Buxton Street resident, Scott Lentz, stood up despite the fact that the meeting was not open for public comment, and asked the board to explain what had happened.
“They have withdrawn their appeal,” Martin repeated, stating that he had no more information.
The meeting adjourned in applause from the crowd, but Lentz and the gathered group continued to ask questions of Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and the town’s new building inspector, Lawrence Enright.
Lentz asked how the town would address excavator activity that he alleged had been happening on Jacques’ property for the past two days.
“He’s rolling and turning compost, or mulch,” Lentz said, adding that he sent images and documentation to Zwolenski and Enright earlier that day.
Enright told the group that he made contact with Jacques’ attorney earlier that day, who conveyed to Jacques to stop all activity immediately. He told the group that the only way Jacques would be able to subdivide or build on his property would require written intent to, and approval from the town.
“Your concerns are the town’s concerns,” Zwolenski assured the group.
“He’s up to something,” multiple residents echoed through the crowd. One voice noted that it was strange that he withdrew his appeal after years of fighting. “We’ll be watching,” others said.
Enright told The Breeze that Jacques’ lawyer claimed he was only moving topsoil around his property, but that he wouldn’t be sure of the full situation until he meets with Jacques and his lawyer on the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.