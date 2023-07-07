CUMBERLAND – The departure of FedEx for a new facility in Pawtucket in the spring came as quite a surprise to the owners of Dean Leasing Corp., said attorney Scott Partington, but a sale of the Industrial Road property is pending to a national freight company.
The Planning Board last week approved another extension on a preliminary plan for a major expansion at the property after Partington made the request for good cause. The major change from the previous request for an extension was that FedEx is now gone, much to the surprise of owners who didn’t see it coming, said Partington.
The Breeze reported last August after the Planning Board granted a one-year extension on the preliminary plan for the expansion at the Berkeley Properties/FedEx Warehouse. Partington explained at the time that FedEx had two years remaining on its lease, but discussions on the company’s future in Cumberland had “died on the vine” some time before.
The Dean family had expressed frustration at not being able to learn what the company’s plans are, he said at the time, and if the company was leaving, there would be a whole new plan for the site in the town’s 68-acre industrial park.
Brad Dean and family would like to do something with the property, but they can’t make new plans for it without some clarity, he said then.
A first request for an extension on a 2017 preliminary plan approval came in September of 2019, and a second and final one-year by-right extension was granted in 2020. The applicant twice asked for and received one-year extensions for good cause from the Planning Board in July of 2021 and July of 2022.
First in 2017, The Breeze reported on plans for the expansion of the FedEx freight terminal, including a larger building and parking area to improve traffic flow and make upgrades to loading operations.
The existing building and adjoining lots would be merged together to create the larger facility, with the property growing from 3.4 acres to 14 acres and a 9,500-square-foot addition, increasing the gross floor area to 38,000 square feet.
Partington told the Planning Board at its June 29 meeting that a third extension on a purchase and sale agreement was entered that day, with 90 percent of due diligence on a sale completed and a closing hoped for by next month.
He said he’s not sure what would happen with the preliminary plan, and with major changes it would go back to square one.
The board agreed to extend the plan until January.
