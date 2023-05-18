CUMBERLAND – A unanimous decision by the Zoning Board of Appeals to reject an appeal from Blackstone Valley Prep has left the school in significant uncertainty about its future in the Broad Street neighborhood.
On April 26, the Zoning Board of Appeals voted 5-0 to uphold the Planning Board’s November denial of a proposed expansion at the school to accommodate a higher number of students at 65 Macondray St. and 5 Jones St., following an appeal by BVP.
If they choose to, BVP officials could appeal this second local decision to Superior Court.
Sarah Anderson, CEO and superintendent at BVP, said school leaders were fully cognizant at the beginning of the appeal process that a positive outcome was unlikely.
“This entire matter has already impacted more than 70 BVP families, and at the same time, BVP’s waitlist continues to grow,” she said. “Our students deserve the guarantee that they can attend our high school, and we are actively pursuing alternatives to make that possible.”
The original unanimous Planning Board denial was based largely on traffic concerns and impacts in the neighborhood around the school, and questions about whether the school would be able to adequately guarantee enforcement of any stipulations agreed to based on past precedent.
Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore reminded Zoning Board members that they were to review the Planning Board’s decision under very narrow standards, saying BVP representatives headed by attorney Scott Partington claimed that the board committed clear error and that its decision against master plan approval was not otherwise supported by the weight of evidence on the record.
The Zoning Board, she emphasized, is required to afford deference to decisions of the Planning Board.
Salvatore stated that, even if the Zoning Board were to examine all of the evidence itself and perhaps reach a different decision, it is not its role to substitute the judgment of the Planning Board for the evidence it may see, and that a change simply because members would have made a different decision wasn’t allowable.
Both sides submitted lengthy briefs on the matter, negating the need for lengthy testimony at that meeting. Morris Salvatore spoke briefly about the traffic issues cited during the Planning Board process and the traffic experts who spoke before that board, offering further argument to the board.
After a brief hearing, member Robert Chaput made a motion to deny the appeal and sustain the Planning Board decision, stating that after reviewing the file, the Zoning Board did not see any clear error, and the decision was supported by the weight of the evidence.
Member Mike McGrath then seconded the motion, and the board voted 5-0 to deny the appeal.
BVP representatives had accused the board of making decisions based on personal opinions and observations rather than the evidence before them, particularly on traffic that shouldn’t be blamed on the school. They had maintained that the existing use of the property and proposed expansion is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan and future land use map, but officials zeroed in only on the economic development element of the comprehensive plan and what they believed would be the adverse impact of the expansion on local businesses.
