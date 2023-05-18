CUMBERLAND – A unanimous decision by the Zoning Board of Appeals to reject an appeal from Blackstone Valley Prep has left the school in significant uncertainty about its future in the Broad Street neighborhood.

On April 26, the Zoning Board of Appeals voted 5-0 to uphold the Planning Board’s November denial of a proposed expansion at the school to accommodate a higher number of students at 65 Macondray St. and 5 Jones St., following an appeal by BVP.

(2) comments

chief
chief

Not sure but why is this being rejected?

RedWave
RedWave

Here's an alternative...leave Cumberland

