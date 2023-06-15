CUMBERLAND – Members of the 2023 graduating class at Blackstone Valley Prep High School are supremely confident, ultra comfortable in their abilities, and charismatic leaders, say those who have guided them.
BVP CEO Sarah Anderson told graduates during last Saturday’s ceremonies to bask in the present while approaching the future. Anderson said Head of School Josh Falk, who is departing the school for his next venture, thought it was important during his last graduation to read each graduate’s name. Each diploma represents a complete graduation ceremony, Anderson said, with Falk and the entire BVP community of the past 14 years, as well as each graduate’s family, representing their “invisible entourage.”
Falk said it was a privilege to be in the company of such a special class, one marked with confidence, comfort in their own skin, assured in its actions, and with a charm and charismatic ability to get people to smile and be on their side, to “get away with things in a good-natured way.” Take that confidence with you, he said, “continue to charm those around you, and make the impact on the world that you’ve made here at BVP.”
The world is a mess, and it can be scary to think about what’s next, said Andrea Zamora, valedictorian of the Class of 2023, she and her classmates can think about all that they’ve been through to this point and know that they can succeed on the path ahead.
“There will be times where we feel defeated, but that’s all a part of this wild journey,” said Zamora at the school’s commencement exercises last Saturday. “As long as we persevere, never give up on ourselves and our goals, I am confident nothing will get in our way.”
Like most families, this group has had its struggles and been through much, said Zamora.
“From our many, many science teachers, to our less than stellar reputation as a grade in middle school, to having to do half of high school online, I really think the class of 2023 can face anything at this point,” Zamora said.
Going through so much as a class helped them grow and bond, she added.
“We are no longer those little kids on the blue and yellow playground wondering what the snack would be,” she told the crowd. “We are high school graduates, ready to take on whatever this crazy world throws at us.”
Zamora thanked the teachers, the school’s college and career team, and parents, particularly immigrant parents such as her own.
Zamora was introduced by her best friend and salutatorian Katelyn Chiappetta.
Nataly Campanaro, accompanied by Nicolette Mingels, performed the national anthem.
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, founding board chairperson, told graduates to enjoy the moment they’ve earned. They have come out of the trials of the last few years stronger, he said, and those experiences will pay big dividends. McKee gave a quote from his father.
“Success is there for you, all you’ve got to do is go out and earn it,” he said. “So class of 2023, go out and earn it.”
Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, board chairperson, described this as a powerful day for graduates to celebrate their hard work along with the staff and families who helped them to this point. Rivera read a card she’d gotten for her 20-year-old daughter, a “guide to life” of sorts.
Be good to yourself, it read. There are some things everyone deserves, including love, respect, and time to recharge. Never settle for less, seek out your dreams, start small, take it as it comes. Even a butterfly has to inch along before getting its wings, it read, so listen to your heart, trust your gut. If the way seems unclear, look within you.
Graduates have a very important story to tell, said Rivera, opinions to count, and a difference to make.
“You are the future of our communities,” she said. “Stay curious, wonder, take every opportunity to learn. Knowledge is a gift, and it’s going to take you to many places. Hold onto what’s important...”
Graduates should remember that they have a team of supporters here to support them and continue guiding them, she said.
