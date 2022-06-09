CUMBERLAND – Hard work was rewarded as seniors in Blackstone Valley Prep High School’s first K-12 graduating class walked the commencement stage on June 4.
Valedictorian Lucy Noris quoted “The Mandalorian” in saying she’s not leaving her fate up to chance, that graduates need to go after what they want and not settle for anything.
This group grew up together and has formed a special bond that not many classes have, said Noris, supporting each other and appreciating their time at BVP despite the chaotic events that have transpired.
In their own ways, they have all put a stamp on the BVP family, she said. Students are guided by their PRIDE values of Perseverance, Respect, Integrity, Discipline, and Enthusiasm, she said, before handing out awards to students who exemplified those attributes, as well as other senior awards.
Will Barden, one of three salutatorians, said this class went through a lot, including five buildings, eight principals, “and a whole lot of teachers,” but they’ve always done it together, “and I am better for it.”
This was the first class to go through BVP from kindergarten to graduation, he said, and they truly are family.
The Class of 2022 is the college class of 2026, a class year that was drilled into their heads from their first day, he said.
“The premise behind it is that we are all college bound, that college is the next step; and while some of us have made the decision to pursue other paths, we are all prepared for life beyond these walls,” he said.
Salutatorian Joshua Rodriguez told the story of a ship captain named Eugene who hated his crewmate Chris while the rest of the crew loved Chris. Eugene fired Chris anyway, and the crew resented him.
“Without Chris, the crew dreaded their work and as more and more started to slack off, the ship sprang a leak, sinking the ship and the captain with it,” Rodriguez said. “And they lived happily ever after. What a nice story, that I definitely did not make up.”
The story embodies the wise words of Joni Mitchell that “You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone,” he said, describing the things students will miss about BVP.
“It was you, the people in this school and having the opportunity to get to know all of you as much as I could, that’s what I will be taking away from these past four years,” he said.
This is a group of graduates that knows what a supportive community looks like, said Rodriguez, so wherever they go from here, they have the power to spread it.
“And maybe we’ll be able to appreciate what precious things we have now before they’re gone,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.