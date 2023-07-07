SCITUATE – Residents along Byron Randall Road got their wish when a three-lot subdivision there was denied, though not over concerns that the abutters expressed.
The Plan Commission heard testimony during a June 20 meeting from attorney David D’Agostino, representing owners Giarusso Meadows, Antonio and Franco Giarusso, for a three-lot subdivision.
Ultimately, the request for flexible zoning at the property and master plan were denied, with Plan Commission Chairperson Jeffrey Hanson saying it did not meet the criteria. Hanson said the request for the permit was based on wildlife and pitched pine trees in a nearby wooded area, which is not stated as fitting the criteria in the Comprehensive Plan.
Hanson said the owners can’t reduce lot frontage in return for a conservation area.
“It really comes down to what they’re looking for is to generate the third lot, reduce frontage, without having to build a roadway. I don’t have a strong feeling, I’m not in favor of the proposed flexible zoning proposal,” Hanson said.
D’Agostino presented the Plan Commission with the history of contaminated well water stemming from a former automotive garage on Byron Randall Road. Named the M.E. Adams site, there is more than 40 years of history of illegal underground waste storage and improper disposal of oil and solvents, he said.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management sent notices of violation to the M.E. Adams property owner, but received little response. Contaminants were found in several nearby residential wells, and those homes were then connected to water mains. Many others did not qualify to connect to the main, and homeowners expressed concerns that development may cause contaminants to spread.
Byron Randall Road resident Richard O’Neill said M.E. Adams remains a dump site to this day, and runoff from the site would lead onto his property and others. O’Neill questioned who would be liable if his well become contaminated.
He said one house on the lot is fine, two is stretch, and three houses is too much for the area.
“It’s disturbing something that shouldn’t be disturbed,” he said.
Tom Hawkins of Byron Randall Road echoed O’Neill’s concerns and said that three houses on the lot is too much. Hawkins said the Plan Commission should do what is right for Scituate.
“I’m asking you to protect the people of Scituate to the best of your ability,” he said.
Robert Cornell of Bryon Randall Road also spoke at the meeting against the subdivision, expressing similar concerns about his well.
“Who will be responsible if my wells get contaminated,” he asked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.