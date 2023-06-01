SMITHFIELD – Special education teacher Torie Caldarone goes above and beyond what is expected and asked of her every day, says LaPerche Elementary School Principal Julie Dorsey, which is why the district named her the 2023 Smithfield Teacher of the Year.
Dorsey said Caldarone serves on and leads many committees at LaPerche and in Smithfield, including the Responsive Classroom Leadership Team, the LaPerche Inclusion Committee and also recently served on the Math Selection Team.
A Glocester native, Caldarone graduated from Ponaganset High School and returned to purchase a home in Glocester with her husband and puppy after earning a bachelor’s degree in special education from Rhode Island College.
She took her first teaching job at LaPerche six years ago, and said she teaches special education in a setting where she finds herself co-teaching with amazing classroom teachers.
Two weeks ago, Caldarone was surprised to learn of her achievement during a school-wide celebration in the cafeteria. She said she could not have asked for a better surprise than to be surrounded by the people and students who are the reason she is here today.
“I am speechless at such a recognition, especially being such a new teacher. I am truly honored to have made such an impact at Smithfield and hope to continue such,” she said.
Students were asked to share something they knew about her and the impact she had on them, and Caldarone said they shared the sweetest words.
“It was a complete shock and a moment I won’t ever forget,” she said.
Caldarone said she adores working in Smithfield, especially at LaPerche.
“We have a small, special community here where I can foresee spending my career here,” she said. “LaPerche houses our most intensive special education students for the district, and I couldn’t ask to be in a better place as my heart is so invested in spreading the word of inclusion and growing the minds of our youngest to always include and spread kindness.”
Going forward, Caldarone said she will continue her passion for special education, inclusion and inspiring a love of learning. She said she hopes to continue to make changes for the betterment of the Smithfield community, as well as build on what she’s done to this point by continuing her education.
“New initiatives and exciting communities are to come at LaPerche, and I can’t wait to lead them while we celebrate all learners,” she said.
Caldarone brings positivity and endless energy to students and colleagues, say those who work with her. She takes the time to get to know her students, and through her words and actions, Dorsey said, she ensures students know that she cares about them.
“They know they will persevere with her at their side,” Dorsey said.
She said Caldorone is the epitome of a team player who finds a way to get things done, and done well. She added that the teacher often co-teaches in all learning areas to cultivate an inclusive classroom. Her colleagues seek out her innovative problem-solving solutions.
Caldarone is also an induction coach mentoring two new teachers.
“She fosters their learning and love for teaching through support and constant encouragement,” Dorsey said.
She said Caldarone strongly believes in the importance of inclusion, and advocates for the most meaningful learning environment for all students.
“She is a teacher who sees each student as a unique individual who is bursting with strengths and she works tirelessly to ensure the students see themselves that way too,” Dorsey said.
