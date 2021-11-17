Children ages 4-12 are invited to participate in The Valley Breeze’s Christmas holiday season art contest.
Draw your best holiday picture and send it to us.
We’ll select drawings to be on the front of our company holiday cards this season, and winners will also be featured in the newspaper.
Any young artist, ages 4 though 12, may enter.
Send us a clean drawing on a sheet of 8 1/2-by-11-inch plain white paper.
Make it colorful. It may be religious or non-religious. All drawings are welcome.
Please include your age, name, and complete address with telephone number on the back of the drawing.
Entries must be sent or dropped off at our offices by Wednesday, Nov. 24, at noon. All drawings become the property of The Valley Breeze Newspapers and entry grants us permission to use them on our holiday cards. We will select winners for our cards.
Children from the towns of Cumberland, Lincoln, North Smithfield, Woonsocket, Blackstone, Smithfield, Scituate, Foster, Glocester, North Providence and Pawtucket are eligible to enter.
Send or drop off entries to: Holiday Drawings c/o The Valley Breeze Newspapers, 6 Blackstone Valley Place, Suite #204, Lincoln, RI 02865.
