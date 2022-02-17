Cameras

New cameras being installed along Broad Street will be able to sense approaching vehicles and change lights more efficiently to red and green as a result.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

A series of cameras at traffic signals along Broad Street have piqued residents’ interest, particularly given the proliferation of red-light and speed cameras across the Blackstone Valley.

Sarah King, of Mayor Jeff Mutter’s office, reached out to Arthur Bovis, of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, about the cameras following an inquiry from The Breeze.

Bovis, in a response to King, said the cameras along Broad Street at the signalized intersections are used for vehicle detection.

“They monitor vehicles on the approach roadways and provide detector outputs to the traffic controller,” he said.

Unlike other intersections where signal phasing is controlled by a timer or an inductive loop detector, these locations are controlled by the cameras, he said.

The intersections where these cameras are placed along the Broad Street corridor are as follows:

Cumberland

Ann & Hope Way

John Street/Church Street

Dexter Street

Central Falls

Cross Street

Fales Street

High Street

Hunt Street

Pawtucket

Exchange Street/Goff Avenue

The $18.2 million Broad Street Regeneration project, set to be completed later this year, covers a three-mile corridor starting at Exchange Street in Pawtucket, through Central Falls and ending at Mendon Road in Cumberland. The work includes a new road surface, new curbs and sidewalks, ADA improvements, new bike lanes, upgraded drainage systems and traffic signals, and a number of other pedestrian and streetscape improvements to make the corridor safer for all users.

The project also includes drainage repairs on Mendon Road from Route 99 to Ann & Hope Way in Cumberland

