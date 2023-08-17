CUMBERLAND – A new program coming to Cumberland will see cameras installed on the outside of school buses to catch the license plates of drivers illegally passing the bus.
By law, drivers must stop when the stop sign is out on the side of the bus, but Cumberland, like many communities, has had a perennial problem with drivers violating that rule and putting people in danger.
School Supt. Phil Thornton presented the plan to the School Committee last week, saying that drivers passing school buses happens “more than we’d like to hear about.”
Chief of Police Matthew Benson agreed that a new camera program and ticketing system will act as a deterrent, said Thornton, and the town and schools will partner with the company Verra Mobility, at no cost to local taxpayers.
When someone drives by the bus while the stop sign arm is out, he said, the camera comes on, someone at the Police Department reviews the film, and if there’s a violation, a ticket is issued. Verra Mobility, which specializes in installing “leading technology that positively impacts driver behavior and enhances road safety,” then splits the revenue with the town.
School Committee member Amy Rogalski sought clarity that the cameras aren’t capturing images of students, and was told that is correct.
Member Denis Collins recalled an incident last fall near Phantom Farms where someone tried to pass three other cars and a school bus and almost hit a child. A state trooper happened to be a couple of cars behind and pulled that person over, he said, but this is clearly a common public safety issue.
Thornton had mentioned last fall that officials were looking into cameras, said Collins, and it’s great to see them coming online in time for the 2023-2024 school year. This is another tool to keep children and drivers safe, he added, and if drivers put them in danger, they will be held accountable.
Member Mark Fiorillo noted how he and former member Paul DiModica had tried for years to get the cameras installed on buses, but there were always roadblocks. He said he’s happy that it’s now happening.
Member Keri Smith asked about how the program works with an outside company, Durham School Services, running the buses, and Thornton said representatives from the bus company have agreed to be part of it. There is no fiscal component related to instituting the program, he said.
School attorney Stephen Adams said he had conversations with Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore and police officials, and the common theme throughout was about catching people doing “bad things around school buses.” Some changes to the contract were made at Morris Salvatore’s suggestion, he said, including changing fees from being payable by the school district to now the town paying the fees, and a change to automatic renewals. There was also a clause related to early termination and the school district paying an associated fee of $10,900 per camera system, but Adams said he thought that one was strange and it was removed completely by the town. If anyone owes anything, he said, it will be the town, not the schools, he emphasized.
Verra Mobility owns the equipment on the buses, Adams said, and they’re providing it to use.
