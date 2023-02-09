LINCOLN – Inspired by her family, childhood, grief, Armenian heritage and a “desire to make pretty things,” Camille Gregorian of Lincoln creates abstract paintings.
Gregorian’s interest in art started in childhood, when her father, an Armenian immigrant who lived in France before coming to the U.S., took her to RISD galleries on Sunday afternoons.
“I think I liked art because it was something my dad liked,” said Gregorian. What started out as a bonding activity for Gregorian and her father became a true passion when she studied art in college.
With her degree in education and art, Gregorian said she expected to be a teacher, but life led her in a different direction: becoming a hospital social work manager. The job caused her to step away from art simply because she didn’t have the time.
When she partially retired in 2019, Gregorian said she was excited to have more time for herself and to get back into experimenting with different types of art and trying new techniques. Eventually, she discovered that what she loves most is using primarily acrylic, mixed media, oil and cold wax to create “intuitive abstract paintings.”
“It’s not supposed to be anything, it’s just my response to color and shapes; it’s a lot of playing around,” she said. Usually, she doesn’t go into a project with a plan or even a concept, but rather with a feeling.
That’s where the intuition comes in,” she added.
Gregorian exhibits the same spontaneity when naming her art; sometimes she chooses the names based on the colors she used or a song that pops into her head when she sees the finished painting. Other times, she names the piece based on her feeling or inspiration behind it, such as “Armenia Illuminated,” a painting using Armenian colors.
Gregorian was enjoying semi-retirement, working a few days a week and focusing on painting the others. Then, in February 2022, Gregorian’s younger brother, Georgie, passed away from COVID-19. “After that, I couldn’t paint at all,” she said.
“He was the light of all of our lives,” said Gregorian, further describing her brother as fun, bright and accomplished.
Georgie also ran the business their father started, Frenchy’s Popcorn, which Gregorian had to sell upon his passing. “Not only was it the death of a person, but a death of our family history of over 50 years… it was the end of an era.”
Despite not wanting to paint, Gregorian said she knew the only way to cope with the grief of losing her brother and family business was to be creative. From these tragedies, Gregorian created many pieces, including a series called “Layers of Loss and Longing.” In this series, there is a painting called “Legacy,” which uses scraps of paper she found in Frenchy’s.
Gregorian said these pieces surrounding love, loss and legacy forced her to “confront her devastation and to make something deeply personal.” In these works in particular, Gregorian leaned into collage art and the use of words within the painting to tell her own story.
Camille Gregorian has displayed her art at Gallery Z in Warwick, Pawtucket Arts Collaborative, HeARTspot Gallery in East Providence and The Attleboro Museum of Art. Gregorian has submitted her pieces to juried shows, including Small Stones Art Festival in Grafton Mass., and Arnold Mills Art Shows in Cumberland.
If you are interested in viewing or buying Camille Gregorian’s art, visit www.camillegregorianart.com or stop by the Providence Flea on Feb. 26.
