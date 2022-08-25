Outdoor enthusiasts receive a tour of Camp Shepard, on Colwell Road in Smithfield, on Saturday, Aug. 20. The area consisting of 114 acres of natural resources and beauty was purchased by the town from the YMCA in 2020.
SMITHFIELD – All four available tour time slots last Saturday were filled with Smithfield residents who walked one mile of Smithfield’s recently purchased 114-acre Camp Shepard property. The event offered a glimpse of the recreation opportunity that will soon be open to residents.
The tour snaked around the Sprague Upper Reservoir on the property, stopping at several key locations along the route. Camp Shepard Subcommittee Chairperson Ben Dodge said the plan is to keep the property almost as untouched as it is now. Litter is scarce here, and chatter from others is rarely heard.
“We want to keep it like his, as peaceful as possible,” he said, adding that the overwhelming majority of people who reached out to the subcommittee want to keep Camp Shepard as close to its current condition as possible.
To help with that, the subcommittee is in contact with geologists and botanists to better understand what the property contains.
The August heat had just begun to settle in during an 11 a.m. tour last Saturday that was guided by Dodge. As visitors walked, he outlined initial plans for the former YMCA of Greater Providence property, including opening walking trails.
Dodge said the trail terrains will be similar to Deerfield Park, which he described as rugged though accessible to everyone. The walking trail will be in a loop, bringing hikers from the parking lot at 71 Colwell Road, around the pond, and back to the lot.
“Primary plans open the camp in stages. Stage one is opening the walking trails,” he said.
Dodge said there is no timeline yet, but he said the trails on the property are the easiest to open and maintain. He said he hopes to add education information and the history of the property for trail visitors, whether through pamphlets, signage on the trail, or online.
Despite the camp closing permanently in 2008, many of Camp Shepard’s buildings remain in fairly good condition.
“Besides all the windows being smashed, there is little damage to the actual structures,” Dodge said.
He explained that the YMCA of Greater Providence purchased the property in the 1970s for $1 from Brown University. Several buildings were then constructed, including two pavilions, camping quarters, restrooms, and maintenance sheds. The facility remained operational as an overnight summer camp until 2008.
Though there were plans to reopen in collaboration with the town, the Y opted to sell the property to Smithfield in 2020 for $1.225 million.
The main pavilion, which is about a three-minute walk from the parking lot, will not take a lot of work to get up and running, Dodge said. Inside the large covered structure is the main stage, which is vandalized with graffiti. The foundation and roof are in good shape, Dodge said.
Overlooking the reservoir, the pavilion could eventually host community movie nights, said Dodge, or it might be rentable for private events or the town may use for hosting community events.
“Someone talked about hosting a scary movie night for Halloween like ‘Friday the 13th.’ I said, ‘good luck, I won’t be there,’’’ he said, laughing.
Nearby, at the camp’s two-bay garage, Dodge said when giving the initial assessment of the property, they found someone had been living there for quite some time. He said there was a full living room setup.
“We haven’t seen them since,” he said.
The town put up signs around the property warning people not to trespass onto town property. It is also under the watchful eye of caretaker and local developer Frank Simonelli, whose house overlooks the reservoir and trail. Simonelli will continue to watch over the property while the town continues its transition to ownership and creates an operating recreational location, Dodge said.
At the dam to the rear of the property, water is constantly rippling from what Dodge suspects are some “very large trout.”
“We’re all ready to go set out rods in there,” he said.
On average, Dodge said the reservoir is about 12 feet deep, though he said it is remarkably low now due to the dry summer. He said the water has remained largely untouched, and is great for swimming and other water activities. He said no motorboats or water sport vehicles will be allowed on the reservoir, though he hopes to add kayak rentals.
“It’s not big enough to bring in a big boat, but kayaking will be perfect,” he said.
Between the pavilion and the dam is the old camp beach. Dodge said it was overrun with wildlife from years without use, but the Department of Public Works and Recreation Department are working diligently to clear everything up.
When he first visited the beach, Dodge said he found large bear prints in the sand.
Dodge said the subcommittee is always looking for input and community involvement while opening the facility up for recreational use. He said there are no current plans to sell lots along Colwell Road, saying the subcommittee is more interested in creating a recreational space and is not sure of the frontage and how far those lots infringe on the trails.
“We don’t know if there is usable land near those lots,” he said.
