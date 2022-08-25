SMITHFIELD – All four available tour time slots last Saturday were filled with Smithfield residents who walked one mile of Smithfield’s recently purchased 114-acre Camp Shepard property. The event offered a glimpse of the recreation opportunity that will soon be open to residents.

The tour snaked around the Sprague Upper Reservoir on the property, stopping at several key locations along the route. Camp Shepard Subcommittee Chairperson Ben Dodge said the plan is to keep the property almost as untouched as it is now. Litter is scarce here, and chatter from others is rarely heard.

