WOONSOCKET – This city is lagging far behind its counterparts when it comes to having a concrete plan for its future, says Al Beauparlant, of the Woonsocket Heritage Canal District Commission.
Pawtucket, for instance, has a firm plan for its riverfront, Beauparlant told the City Council on Nov. 21, which is why the state is investing significant dollars in redevelopment there.
“We’re not even in the game,” he said.
The WHCDC presented its final findings from a year’s worth of meetings on a $500 million plan to revitalize downtown Woonsocket making it a “hip place” centered on city history with a story to tell. Heritage tourism is the most popular kind of tourism in the country, and Woonsocket can take full advantage, said Beauparlant.
There are significant questions about whether the project will ever come to be, as it’s short on details about how it would be funded.
Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino posed the question on everyone’s mind, asking Beauparlant who will fund it. Beauparlant responded that Rhode Island has many local corporations that would fund such a project if asked. This is a project that will uplift the “center city core,” he said, and companies will get behind it.
A new hotel and conference center would function as an anchor, while a proposed second town square near the library would bookend the Heritage Canal District, as well as a new third town center near the roundabout known as Mayor/Governor Pothier Circle. Proposed along the corridor are an international garden, proposed amphitheater, omnitheater, and youth garden, among other amenities.
In the project area, the Truman Bypass area, there is a 40-percent poverty rate and lack of a local economy, he said, enabling the project to be financially feasible through stackable tax credits.
“These tax credits are undoubtedly an immense financial lure,” he said. “In short, this $500 million project can potentially become a $330 million funded project through the tax credit process, as well as the ability for Woonsocket to have a true market-driven project.”
He added, “The greatest importance of the commission and the single most paramount endeavor through this process was how this project has the potential to uplift the lives of the citizens of Woonsocket through tax stabilization of jobs for single mothers and the inner city youth. essentially giving the community a second chance.”
If Woonsocket wants success, Beauparlant told council members, it needs to fight for it, because that’s what other cities are doing.
The committee found that the city has a continuous lack of leadership that has persisted for years, and there must be a turnaround plan with vision if there is any viable hope for a future with true effective change.
There were political undertones to last week’s discussions, with Beauparlant hailing some of city’s early mayors as “dreamers” while criticizing the current administration for being preoccupied with more day-to-day tasks. He said of the many millions of dollars in federal money earmarked for Woonsocket, none of it has been tabbed for “vision and a renewal plan.”
Beauparlant has long been at odds with Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, and council members in the mayor’s rival camp noted after the meeting that the plan likely has little chance of being pushed forward by the returning administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.