PAWTUCKET – The First Gen Cancer Scholars program launched by The Lifespan Cancer institute has wrapped up its first year, which program director Dr. Thomas Olilla called “a tremendous success.”
The 20 high school participants gathered at Rhode Island Hospital with program staff to commemorate the end of their six weeks in the program on Aug. 17.
During those weeks, students got to shadow doctors and scientists at three local hospitals: Rhode Island, The Miriam, and Hasbro Children’s. They also had access to state-of-the-art labs at The Lifespan Cancer Institute and Cancer Center at Brown University.
Students received completion certificates and were praised for their hard work and dedication to the program.
“One thing that can’t be taken away from you is that you will always be the first class,” said Dr. Howard Safran, one of the doctors shadowed in the program.
“I’m confident that there will be people in this room that will come back here as doctors to make a difference in patients’ lives. In 10 years, I am (also) confident that R.I. will be one of the top states for cancer research,” Safran said.
John Tarantino from the Papitto Opportunity Connection offered three pieces of advice to the students.
“First do no harm, secondly, do in your life what you love to do, and lastly, no matter what anybody says, love who you want to love,” Tarantino said.
Dr. Anthony Mega asked the students to visualize success by thinking about themselves as being successful and believing in themselves. He described the path to success as an elevator riding up and down but eventually reaching its destination.
“That elevator will get you to the floor that you visualize as successful,” Mega said. “This is not a goodbye, it’s a next step in the transition. We want to see you all back next year to help you in your vision of success.”
Ollila praised the studnets for committing to making the program a success, pointing to the program as an opportunity to create a national model to provide a framework for programming outside the state.
“I really think that these scholars are what made it a success,” Ollila told The Breeze after the ceremony. “They came and worked with all of us and had such enthusiasm.”
He added, “They were a benefit to have; our patients loved having them, and I really think they love what they got out of it and I can really see them becoming physicians in not too many years.”
One of Ollila’s favorite moments was getting to do a bone marrow biopsy with student Rexella Bishop, who was able to help him as a pre-med student typically would.
“Because of what was taught in class, she was able to help me with the procedure. I’ll remember that experience for the rest of my career,” Ollila said.
Pawtucket student Olga Payne, who gave a speech during the farewell ceremony, said she found the program to be amazing and really enjoyed her time in it.
“I just thought it was an amazing experience,” she said. “My family was really proud of me and I got the exposure I needed.”
Payne said she came into the program knowing she wanted to be a doctor, and the program helped her decide if that was what she really wanted to do.
“I now know for sure that I want to be a doctor,” she said.
Payne said her favorite part about the program was when she got to see patients by herself.
“I would walk in and ask them how they are doing and I felt in my element, I felt in my space,” she said. “I still have yet to explore pediatrics, but I’m excited to learn more.”
Payne said that her greatest memories in the program were of being with colleagues and coordinators as well as talking with patients and really having a connection with the doctors.
“They’re not these intimidating figures; they are these kind people that want to help out,” she said.
