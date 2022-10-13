SCITUATE – Long-time incumbent Town Clerk Margaret “Peggy” Long, a Democrat, and two-time opponent Robert Dexter, a Republican, are facing off again in the 2022 race for Scituate Town Clerk after a win for Long two years ago.

Long earned 59 percent of the vote, or 3,767 votes, to retain her seat of 20 years in 2020, while Dexter earned 41 percent, or 2,640 votes. Dexter said this week he felt the 2020 race was too close to not run again, and Long says she will continue to run for the position as long as the town still wants her here.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.