SCITUATE – Long-time incumbent Town Clerk Margaret “Peggy” Long, a Democrat, and two-time opponent Robert Dexter, a Republican, are facing off again in the 2022 race for Scituate Town Clerk after a win for Long two years ago.
Long earned 59 percent of the vote, or 3,767 votes, to retain her seat of 20 years in 2020, while Dexter earned 41 percent, or 2,640 votes. Dexter said this week he felt the 2020 race was too close to not run again, and Long says she will continue to run for the position as long as the town still wants her here.
As long-time family friends, both Dexter and Long are wishing each other good luck in the race. Both served several terms on the Town Council together in the 1990s.
Scituate is one of the last municipalities in Rhode Island that still elects a Town Clerk, and Long has won the position 11 times consecutively. In 2020, when Scituate considered the possibility of a town charter with an appointed clerk, Long expressed her position that she preferred an elected position.
“I’ve been very fortunate in a lot of different ways that people have the confidence for me to lead them and to recognize the leadership,” she said.
In her time in office, Long has held several leadership positions on various state and local boards, as well as earned a certificate as a certified clerk. Though now retired, she also worked as a pharmacist for several years.
Long said her proudest accomplishment as clerk includes the restoration and preservation of old records. Her first restoration included a more than 25-year-old book holding some of the first Town Council records and signed by Stephen Hopkins, a signer of the Declaration of Independence.
The restoration company told Long that the book was worth upwards of $50,000 due to its historical signature.
Long said her main focus as town clerk includes keeping records up to date and continuing to restore and preserve historic records.
“I love feeling history,” she said of holding the historic records.
During the pandemic, Long said she acquiesced to the digital age, and the clerk’s office added more filings, permits and applications online. In the past three years, through budgeting and collecting fees, Scituate records have been digitized giojg back to 1938. All historic plat maps are available online.
“When someone does a title examination for a sale of property, usually it only goes back 50 years, they can go online and get what they need,” she said.
Long said assistant clerks Gloria Taylor and Marissa Marmaras have been “incredible” in terms of helping with modernizing the office. She said it is important to her that residents feel comfortable stopping by the office to chat as they take care of town business.
“They’re like my family. It’s a very nice place to work,” Long said of the two assistant clerks.
Long said she feels strongly about serving the people of Scituate and being a conduit for the people. She said she likes to keep her finger on the pulse of hte town, which helps her connect with residents’ situations when coming to her office for help, or sometimes, just to talk.
She said working as town clerk is like watching the circle of life, with people coming in for birth certificates, home purchases, death certificates, and everything in between.
“People often come in through difficult times, after a loss or selling a home, and it’s important to treat them well,” Long said.
The role of Town Clerk is more difficult in the digital age in many ways, she said. When she started, the probate court did not happen as often as now, and she said handling Public Records Requests is now almost a full-time position.
Dexter, former Public Works Director and former owner of Dexter Bros., said he is running for clerk as a way to give back to the community. With a history in administration, he said he feels that the position is a good fit for him.
“Sometimes, a new set of eyes may be able to find some things that can be changed,” he said.
Dexter said he’s “signed both sides of a check and saved both sides of a nickel.” He served as an officer on the North Scituate Ambulance, Fire and Rescue, spent 12 years alongside Long on the council, and served on the Plan Commission, Conservation Commission, Comprehensive Plan Commissions, Capital Plan Committee, Scituate Republican Committee, Scituate Lions and Executive Board of Directors New England American Public Works Association as well as many subcommittees.
“I like to stay busy,” he said.
Dexter said at the DPW, he found deficiencies in processes and was able to improve functioning. Though he anticipates a learning curve should he be elected as clerk, he said he is prepared.
Dexter said he appreciates small government and is conservative. He said he understands the volume of public records requests the town receives, and said he understands no matter how time-consuming, it is necessary to provide information to residents.
He said he will use his skills working with people and finding solutions to help issues that come along at the clerk’s office.
“I’m pretty good at getting people together and getting things resolved,” he said.
He said he grew up in Scituate, and wants to give back to the town that has given him so much.
“It’s one of the benefits of living in Scituate, people care about neighbors,” he said.
