LINCOLN — Republican senator Thomas Paolino faces two opponents in his bid for re-election to district 17, which includes parts of Lincoln, North Smithfield and North Providence.
He faces Democrat and first-time candidate Cameron Deutsch and Jack Lyle, a former senator and representative.
Deutsch, the first to launch a campaign against Paolino, announced his intent to run more than a year ago. He was inspired to enter politics after advocating before the school committee on local issues as a student.
Now 22, Deutsch said he’s running for senate in an effort to continue to advocate for the community at a larger level, helping to make decisions that “not only benefit the local communities, but everyone in the state.”
Lyle said his experience sets him apart from his opponents in this race and makes him the best candidate for the job.
“This campaign has been different from others in that there are different factions of people coming together to support me across party lines,” he said, adding that people regardless of party are concerned about the direction things are headed.
He said he considered his daughter in his decision to run for district 17, because he’s concerned about the future of the state, the economic and environmental problems we’re pushing off to future generations and the “political divide that has become rancorous and bitter at times.”
“I’m scared about the legacy we’re leaving behind for the next generation in so many areas like climate and the economy,” he said. Right now, he said local families are struggling to make ends meet while small businesses downsize their operations — and state leaders need to act.
In speaking to constituents, the incumbent senator Paolino said the economy is top-of-mind for many. Further, he said people are wondering how to navigate their own families through difficult financial times.
If re-elected, Paolino said he’d work to stabilize the economy by rolling-back high utility/energy costs. He promised to fight inflation and inflationary spending, and said he’d work to ensure there are no tax increases going forward.
“Tax increases should not be the way we bail ourselves out,” he said. “I’d like to see some tax relief. When I ask people if they feel their tax dollars are working for them, the answer is overwhelmingly ‘no.’”
Affordable housing is an important topic to Deutsch, who noted that a significant percentage of district 17 is considered housing insecure; paying more than a third of their income towards housing.
He continued, “especially in communities like Lincoln and North Smithfield where we’re failing to reach our legally-required low and moderate-income housing goals, we face a lot of challenges in making these communities accessible to everyone.”
He would like to see local governments become more involved in developing low and moderate-income housing, “... in-part because I don’t want the state to have to become more involved,” he said.
He added, “I believe the closer to the community, to local government, the better — but when policies and ordinances are enacted that stop affordable developments from taking place and close-off the community to anyone who doesn’t already live there because of how unaffordable it is — it forces state government to take action with legislation.”
On the topic of the economy, he said, “We saw this heavily emphasized during the election, but a lot of people are only one or two steps away from a really bad situation.”
He would consider legislation to expand unemployment benefits, child tax credits or health coverage for pre-existing conditions, which he said “all play a role in providing opportunities for people” to overcome.
Lyle said he’s proud of his record on issues including women’s rights and the Reproductive Privacy Act, and his support of working families by pushing for child tax credits, increased tax exemptions on retirement income, and the elimination of the state income tax on social security and veterans’ pensions.
He said he’s also supported, and will continue to support quality-of-life improvements including initiatives that protect the environment and create green jobs, reducing taxes on businesses and funding job skills’ training programs.
Lyle said he’s deeply worried about the climate crisis, and said these issues cannot be ignored for the younger generations to address.
Deutsch said he also has grave environmental concerns. Lincoln is lucky to have a robust volunteer program to clean litter, but on a macro scale he said he’s worried about the climate crisis and the challenges that will come from that.
Paolino is proud of his legislation to mandate financial literacy courses for all R.I. students, which he said has been one of the highlights of his senate career.
“That’s something I came into the legislature wanting to pass and we got it done, giving the state’s youngest students the tools to manage their money and budget appropriately … a skill that will come in handy when they have jobs in the future, especially if they’re working for state government.”
He’s also proud to have helped bring an additional $200,000 in casino gaming revenue to Lincoln as a host community. That money is “another small way we’ve worked to reduce tax costs in R.I.” he said.
Paolino said he’s always worked to prevent state departments from over-spending and ensured that taxpayer money is being used appropriately.
He’s looking forward to continuing to support the RhodeWorks program, and said he’s been working behind-the-scenes to advocate for easier-to-travel roadways. Examples cited include the repaving of Route 146 between Lincoln and North Smithfield, removing the last redlight on 146 and making an easier turn from Old Louisquisset Pike in Lincoln onto 116 and 146.
Party affiliation most clearly sets the candidates apart on paper, but age and experience have also been themes in this year’s district 17 race.
As the youngest and only first-time candidate, Deutsch said there have been some questions about his intent to run so young.
“While I understand that age brings about a lot of experience, it doesn’t inherently make you more or less qualified over someone else,” he said. “While age is important to consider, it’s not the end-all, be-all.”
He added, “I think it also puts my in the closest position out of all of the candidates on issues directly impacting people,” as someone likewise dealing with those issues on a daily basis.
Lyle said he has a very rich personal and professional history, and “some life experiences that I think set me apart from other horses in this race.”
As a father, he said he’s personally concerned about public schools and ensuring R.I. students have the educational opportunities they deserve no matter their zip code.
In addition to his prior work at the state house, he cited his work experience as a school teacher for more than 26 years, and as a principal and superintendent. Those professional experiences alone set him apart from his opponents, he said, but he’s also served five terms in the senate and one in the house.
“I have the life skills and experience to bring to the table to help my colleagues make decisions that are deliberate and sound and not just based upon political ideologies,” he said.
Paolino said he’s the “best of both worlds,” in this race. “People talk about youth and experience … I have youthful experience,” he said. “I’ve been in the legislature for six years working on behalf of my constituents and gaining a lot of experience.”
“I want to make this district a safer, more affordable, better place to live and work,” he said.
On the subject of political party, Democrat Deutsch said party is a helpful indicator on where candidates stand on certain issues, but shouldn’t be the only thing voters focus on.
“I want voters to know where I stand on the issues and be able to reach out with questions, comments and concerns,” he said. There’s a lot of polarization, especially on the national level, when it comes to party — but Deutsch said he’s willing to work toward more bipartisanship collaboration.
He wants the system to work better “not for Democrats or Republicans, but for voters,” he said. If elected, he said he wouldn’t be working for “a party or any group of political leaders — I’d be working for the benefit of my constituents.”
Another thing that sets him apart from his opponents is accessibility, Deutsch said, noting that he published his campaign materials early and publicly so voters know where he stands.
“I’m here to listen, provide support and solicit new ideas on solutions to challenges we face every day,” he said.
Paolino said it’s “paramount that we improve transparency, accountability and ethics in government, which has been my motto since I first started in ‘16.”
He said, “I’m a Republican, but I’ve always worked on behalf of the constituents and worked with my colleagues regardless of party.”
He said he takes his instructions from constituents, working on their behalf for the issues most important to them. If re-elected, Paolino said people can continue to expect “ethics, transparency and accountability.”
Lyle said he’s frustrated by partisan bickering and the deep divide between Democrats and Republicans — and further divides within each party. He’s running as an independent, and said he feels confident he’ll lead more effectively as an independent than if he were grounded in blind partisan loyalty.
He said he would make certain to call his constituents back, putting in the work to find solutions. He also promised to lead with “honesty and transparency,” pointing to a track record of accessibility.
“I always try to seek out and do what’s right for the voters,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.