BLACKSTONE – Five people are running for two open seats on the Blackstone Board of Selectmen.

Selectwoman Mary Bulso, an incumbent and former Historical Commission member, will be running, as will Ryan Barry, a construction company employee who ran an unsuccessful campaign against Selectwoman Tanya Polak in 2021. Former Blackstone Selectman Daniel Keefe, who violated a conflict of interest law back in 2020 during his time in office, proposing a greater stipend and pay raise for his spouse, will also be running for a seat against newcomers and residents Joseph Emidy, a merchant mariner, and Robert Klucheoitl, a branch manager at Citizens Bank who graduated from Blackstone Regional Millville School District.

