BLACKSTONE – Five people are running for two open seats on the Blackstone Board of Selectmen.
Selectwoman Mary Bulso, an incumbent and former Historical Commission member, will be running, as will Ryan Barry, a construction company employee who ran an unsuccessful campaign against Selectwoman Tanya Polak in 2021. Former Blackstone Selectman Daniel Keefe, who violated a conflict of interest law back in 2020 during his time in office, proposing a greater stipend and pay raise for his spouse, will also be running for a seat against newcomers and residents Joseph Emidy, a merchant mariner, and Robert Klucheoitl, a branch manager at Citizens Bank who graduated from Blackstone Regional Millville School District.
All five candidates returned their nomination papers by Monday’s deadline.
This year’s annual town election takes place on April 3. The last day to register to vote is Friday, March 24.
The full list of candidates is as follows:
• Board of Assessors for a three-year term: Jeremiah Carey.
• Board of Assessors to fill an unexpired three-year term to expire at the end of 2025: Jacquelyn Robinson.
• BMR District School Committee for a four-year term (Blackstone Representative): Tara Schouboe.
• BMR District School Committee to fill an unexpired four-year term to expire ATE 2026 (Millville representative): no candidates.
• BMR School Committee (Millville) for a four-year unexpired term: Matthew Catalano and incumbent Edward Novio.
• BMR District School Committee to fill an unexpired four-year term to expire at the end of 2025 (Millville representative): no candidates.
• Constable to fill unexpired three-year term to expire at the end of 2025: no candidates.
• Board of Health for a three-year term: Joshua Ryan.
• Two members of the Blackstone Housing Authority for a five-year term and a four-year term: Jacquelyn Robinson (incumbent) and Lori Poirier.
• One position for moderator for a three-year term: Michael Buckley.
• Two members of the Parks & Recreation Commission for three-year terms: Kimberly Briggs (incumbent), Kevin Hart, and Sara Peters.
• Planning Board for a five-year term: Paul Marvelle.
• Planning Board for an unexpired five-year term to expire at the end of 2026: Michael Savard.
