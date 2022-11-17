LINCOLN – Town voters, by a slim margin of 1.4 percent, have opened the door for cannabis businesses in town, but that’s not to say there’s one on the way, says Town Administrator Phil Gould.
“The vote that took place here in Lincoln is to say, if one is presented, it would be authorized by electors. That doesn’t mean we’re getting one. It just means we’re willing to have one,” he said.
The Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation’s Department of Cannabis Regulation will oversee license applications for cannabis businesses. The state is being split into different geographic pods, with a certain number of licenses available to each group of municipalities.
Lincoln is in a group with Central Falls, Johnston, North Providence and Providence, Gould said.
“That group will have a limited number of licenses available through the state,” he said, again reiterating that “just because Lincoln approved the ballot question does not necessarily mean we’ll get one, but the state needs to know whether Lincoln is willing to have one.”
Gould said he’s not aware of any pending cannabis business licenses for Lincoln.
A dispensary is opening in Central Falls on the Lincoln line next month, but Gould said they followed a slightly different process because they’re offering both medical and recreational cannabis.
Lincoln does not have any current medical cannabis businesses, he said, so there aren’t any “hybrid” medical and recreational licenses on the table right now.
There will be some zoning issues to consider, he noted, including where exactly cannabis businesses can and should be allowed.
“We have to make sure we look at our local zoning laws as they apply to any commercial or retail business in town,” he said. “My understanding is that there are still some things to be vetted or worked out from the state regarding this. There are still a lot of unknowns.”
He said the town will look to its solicitor for help guiding them through the change.
Town Council President Keith Macksoud, who had urged voters to reject the cannabis measure and bar those businesses from Lincoln, said they’ll handle cannabis applications the same way they handle applications for a regular zone change.
“If someone applied for a business in a certain area, we would consider whether to make the zone commercial or whatever zone they needed to do cultivation, lab testing, etc.,” he said. “We’d handle it on a case-by-case basis … but as long as it fits with the neighborhood and meets our zoning criteria, we can’t go across the board and restrict them.”
If Lincoln opted not to put the measure on the ballot, the town would have approved cannabis sales by default.
“The tough part was that it wasn’t a mandate. It passed by a very small margin, but it did pass and we’re going to have to allow it,” Macksoud said.
In preparation for legal recreational cannabis sales starting on Dec. 1, the Town Council has made changes to its local bylaws regarding smoking cannabis and tobacco.
The ordinance controlling cannabis was submitted by Town Councilor TJ Russo in an effort to “get ahead of the cannabis situation that’s about to happen.”
Under the ordinance, any person under 21 is prohibited from possessing or consuming cannabis in a public place.
The ordinance defines a public place as “any place to which the public or a substantial group of persons has access and/or view,” including public streets and sidewalks, alleys, parking lots, building and public grounds, parks, athletic and recreational facilities and all town-owned conservation areas.
The council also updated its tobacco ordinance, which likewise puts a ban on smoking cigarettes, vapes and other products in public places like athletic recreation areas, playgrounds and parks in town.
