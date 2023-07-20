RMI Compassion Center
Buy Now

A former Payless ShoeSource in Walnut Hill Plaza is targeted as the future home of RMI Compassion Center medical marijuana dispensary.

WOONSOCKET – The RMI Compassion Center is officially on its way to becoming a medical marijuana shop in Woonsocket, one of a number of new companies expected to join Walnut Hill Plaza soon.

During a July 11 Zoning Board meeting, members officially approved the special use permit needed to open the shop in the plaza in a former Payless Shoe Source store on Diamond Hill Road. All members were on board except member Richard Monteiro, who still voiced his concerns, despite this matter being settled by a Superior Court judge.

Tags

(3) comments

sw02895
sw02895

Unneeded & unwanted... Everywhere you go in Woonsocket , you smell pot including from MANY cars going by ... Woonsocket is filled with stoned zombies ... I hope the city doesn't try to put a brothel in the Sears building ... (being somewhat sarcastic ) but Woonsocket is going to heck fast ... Makes me sad because Woonsocket was GREAT in the 80's but the politicians have and are destroying more and more every year ... Woonsocket needs a GOOD supermarket , and NOT a Pot shop 😡 🤬 😵

Report Add Reply
Term Limits
Term Limits

Ridiculous! There’s a “medical marijuana” shop on every corner now! That area needs a grocery store not a pot shop!

Report Add Reply
AniGji
AniGji

Really? Where are the others?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.