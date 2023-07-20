WOONSOCKET – The RMI Compassion Center is officially on its way to becoming a medical marijuana shop in Woonsocket, one of a number of new companies expected to join Walnut Hill Plaza soon.
During a July 11 Zoning Board meeting, members officially approved the special use permit needed to open the shop in the plaza in a former Payless Shoe Source store on Diamond Hill Road. All members were on board except member Richard Monteiro, who still voiced his concerns, despite this matter being settled by a Superior Court judge.
In 2021, the Zoning Board denied Paul Isikwe a request for a special use permit to open the compassion center due to location concerns, but after a judge found that the applicant met the “burden for a special use permit pursuant to 15.8-2 of the Woonsocket zoning ordinance,” the application was granted.
Isikwe’s attorney, Christine Fitta, told The Breeze that the next step is waiting about three to five weeks for the special use permit to take effect and come in the mail. She said her client is pleased with the outcome, but still wishes it didn’t take this long.
The RMI Compassion Center will fill one of several vacancies in Walnut Hill Plaza. Once home to Shaw’s from the 1980s to 2013, and also to Sears for many years, the plaza today houses Planet Fitness, Aero Trampoline Park, GameStop, and Savers, as well as Taco Bell and Walnut Hill Bowl.
Out of the Box Ventures, a division of Miami-based Lionheart Capital, acquired the plaza in June of 2018 for $5.7 million, according to city property records.
Director of Retail Operations for Lionheart Capital Ashley Thornburg told The Breeze that the company is currently in negotiations on multiple spaces within the plaza, and they hope to have some announcements in the next 60 days.
“At this time, all of our prospects are traditional retailers,” said Thornburg.
Plazas along Diamond Hill Road have generally struggled to maintain a consistent tenant list since Lowe’s and Walmart moved just over the line to Dowling Village in North Smithfield years ago, but some new anchor tenants have helped fill the gap.
The Breeze recently reported on how a new skatepark is in development at the nearby Woonsocket Plaza, which has fewer vacancies.
(3) comments
Unneeded & unwanted... Everywhere you go in Woonsocket , you smell pot including from MANY cars going by ... Woonsocket is filled with stoned zombies ... I hope the city doesn't try to put a brothel in the Sears building ... (being somewhat sarcastic ) but Woonsocket is going to heck fast ... Makes me sad because Woonsocket was GREAT in the 80's but the politicians have and are destroying more and more every year ... Woonsocket needs a GOOD supermarket , and NOT a Pot shop 😡 🤬 😵
Ridiculous! There’s a “medical marijuana” shop on every corner now! That area needs a grocery store not a pot shop!
Really? Where are the others?
