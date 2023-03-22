PAWTUCKET – Local Sen. Sandra Cano announced this week that she’s running for Rhode Island’s First Congressional seat, “with overwhelming support from members of the community and a successful exploratory phase.”
“Our community needs someone who knows what it is like to face the challenges that so many of our neighbors face on a daily basis; someone with the life experience and Democratic values to fight for working families across our state,” said Cano in a statement.
She is one of several local politicians to have previously expressed interest in the seat being vacated by David Cicilline. Others thought to still be interested include Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien, Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, and Pawtucket Sen. Meghan Kallman, among others. Lieutenant Gov. Sabina Matos has also said she is running.
What makes the seat extra attractive is that elected leaders wouldn’t have to give up the seats they’re currently serving in to run.
“I have worked to ensure that our children get the quality education they deserve and teachers get recognized as the pillar to their success,” said Cano, a former council and school board member in Pawtucket. “I have stood on the front lines with advocates and legislative champions to protect the right to abortion by passing the Reproductive Privacy Act. I have fought to protect the environment by co-sponsoring the Act on Climate and working to ensure its passage. And I helped lead the successful effort for earned sick leave and fair pay for women and families. Now, I am ready to bring this energy and focus to Washington and fight for our future.”
She said the district needs a leader who will continue the strong advocacy of Cicilline.
Cano lives in Pawtucket with her fiancé, General Treasurer James Diossa, former mayor of Central Falls; their daughter, Arianna Hallel; and their son, Alessandro James.
