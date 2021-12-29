PAWTUCKET – Sandra Cano says she’s thrilled to put her experience in banking and small business into her new job as Pawtucket’s director of commerce, replacing the retired Jeanne Boyle.
“I’m excited about this opportunity to join the team here in Pawtucket. I know that together we can continue the vision of moving Pawtucket forward,” she said in a statement to The Breeze this week.
Mayor Donald Grebien, who announced his appointment of Cano to the $95,000-per-year position in a memo to the City Council last week, said the city is excited about the opportunity to have Cano, a woman he described as “one of our city’s most dynamic young business leaders,” serve in the position beginning Jan. 10.
He also announced the appointment of Woonsocket’s Bianca Policastro to director of planning and redevelopment, replacing the departed Sue Mara.
A longtime political ally of Grebien’s and native of Colombia, Cano is life partners with former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa. A former member of the City Council and School Committee in Pawtucket, she was elected to the Senate District 8 seat in a special election back in 2018, handily defeating two Democratic primary challengers.
Cano, who turned 38 in September, was first elected to the School Committee in 2012. She has long been rumored as a future candidate for mayor of Pawtucket, but hasn’t confirmed interest and has not been seen as someone who would mount a challenge to Grebien.
Cano thanked Boyle “for her amazing work as the first commerce director” in the city.
“I want to continue the work that she has started with the mayor on working with local businesses and expanding commerce opportunities in our community,” she said. “In the past year we have continued progressing commerce in Pawtucket with the continuation of the Tidewater Landing Project, entering the final stages of the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Hub project, and now with the settlement with Apex Development. We are always working towards continuing the development of our downtown and riverfront and I am excited to be a part of this.”
She said she is prepared to take a hands-on role in development and implementing efforts for the city focusing on economic development opportunities and projects. She said she hopes to build partnerships to benefit the business community by providing education, resources, and opportunities for growth.
“My goal is to continue moving forward with the mayor’s vision and work closely with the City Council and residents of Pawtucket and apply my professional experience and the business relationships I have built with my previous job for the successful implementation of an economic development plan for the city in collaboration with both internal and external partners,” she said.
Cano said Pawtucket is going through a renaissance, and she looks forward to 2022.
In introducing his new commerce director, Grebien said Cano has been at Navigant Credit Union for more than 10 years, most recently as assistant vice president of business and community development, where he said she’s built relationships with businesses of all sizes in Pawtucket and across the Blackstone Valley.
“Thanks to her outreach, businesses both big and small in our city have been connected with the banking, lending and support services they need to grow and thrive,” he said. “By trade, Sandra’s skillset is identifying needs and opportunities, then taking an active role in development and implementation efforts.
Cano has also built deep relationships through her public service, said Grebien, and as state senator, has worked on a number of the city’s top economic development projects requiring legislative action, including the new transit hub, new soccer stadium project, and the creation of a tax incremental financing district to attract economic development to the downtown. She has also helped provide financial literacy, he said, and she has the added skill of being able to speak Spanish.
Asked if there were multiple candidates for the commerce director position, Grebien spokeswoman Emily Rizzo she was the one candidate and was recruited directly “following various interviews, including with city partners, and support from the outgoing director of commerce.” The position was offered based on the specific skillset the department needs, she said, including previous small business and commerce experience, language skills, knowledge of the community, and connections to local businesses.
The newly hired Policastro was appointed to be planning director in Woonsocket in May. Grebien said she brings a high level of technical expertise, including prior to her work as planning director. She was previously vice president of operations for The Policastro Group and also previously worked directly with Pawtucket on behalf of the Blackstone Valley Community Action Program.
Grebien said she is a professional with 20 years of experience with federal, state and local policies, including procedures and advocacy. She has managed a staff of more than 25 people, been responsible for maintaining programs to audit standards within organizations, and been accountable for managing millions of dollars in both public and private funds, he said. Areas of expertise include municipal planning, community development, workforce and education development, economic development, community health, housing and social welfare.
“The city is confident that both Sandra’s and Bianca’s leadership, knowledge and aforementioned skillsets will will have a large positive impact on the numerous ongoing major development projects in Pawtucket,” said Grebien.
Policastro’s salary will start at $82,500. She was offered the job based on a round of interviews which started with the position being posted internally for seven days, then 30 days on LinkedIn and Indeed. The Planning Commission reviewed qualifications of finalists, and eight total candidates were interviewed in three rounds. The selection came shortly after the final round.
