NORTH PROVIDENCE – On June 6, at around 3 p.m., North Providence Police Capt. John Brady aided 83-year-old Anne Newman, who was lying face-down in a grassy area about 25 feet from the door entrance at 2074 Smith St.
Brady immediately requested a rescue to respond and began to help Newman. As Brady rolled her over, as seen in a surveillance video of the incident, she remained unresponsive and was not breathing. Her skin tone was blue/grey and there was a small pool of blood next to her face.
Brady began CPR and administered approximately six chest compressions, at which point Newman began to gurgle and slowly began to breathe faintly. Brady continued to rub the side of her rib cage and continued to tell her to breathe. Her condition slowly began to improve. North Providence Rescue responded to the scene and transported Newman to Rhode Island Hospital, where she has since been released.
“The men and women of the North Providence Police Department wish Ms. Newman a speedy recovery,” said Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr.
