Car show this weekend

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Start your engines, there’s a family-friendly car show fundraiser planned for this Saturday, April 23 at the Overlook at Camp Meehan in North Providence.
The event, which is planned to run from about 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is being put on by North Providence High School seniors to raise money for causes close to their hearts.
Proceeds from Saturday’s car show will support the Sargent Rehabilitation Center in Warwick and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Money will be raised via entry fees and raffles, and there will be opportunities for guests to make donations at the park.
It’s free to attend the show, with no advance tickets required. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at some local food trucks, and entertainment will be provided by a DJ.
The event is part of NPHS students Bruce DePalma and Julian Abed’s senior project. DePalma, who has been working on the project for several months with Abed and Michael Scetta, said he expects roughly 75 cars to participate in the show, with a mix of classic, novelty, muscle cars and high-end vehicles.
Sponsors include North Providence-based Compass IT Compliance, the Audrain Automobile Museum in Newport, SpyGlass MTG, Pawtucket Credit Union, Patriot Subaru and Greystone.
Parking for visitors will be available in the lower lot of the park, 1675 Douglas Ave., North Providence. For more information, visit npcarshow.eventbrite.com.
