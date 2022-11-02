NORTH PROVIDENCE – A proposed car wash at what was once the last remaining Friendly’s restaurant in the state, 1883 Mineral Spring Ave., will be up for consideration by the North Providence Zoning Board of Review at a public meeting on Nov. 17.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall, 2000 Smith St.
Richkess LLC and Scrub a Dub Auto Car Wash Centers are requesting a special use permit to exceed sign size requirements, a special use permit to expand the Commercial General zone to the entire lot, a special use permit for a vehicle washing shop, a 14-foot residential setback variance, and a five-space parking variance for a drive-thru establishment.
Director of Planning and Zoning Brent Wiegand noted that the Planning Board approved combining master and preliminary plan stages for the project at its Oct. 12 meeting, and made positive recommendations on the items requested.
There was little or no controversy at the Oct. 12 meeting, but there was one neighbor who brought up an issue with a shared fence, and the board left it up to the applicant and that neighbor to work it out on agreement.
Some might remember the day in August of 2019 when Friendly’s employees showed up for work only to find the doors locked and a sign informing them that they were being transferred to new locations and apologizing to everyone for the lack of notice.
“We appreciate your patronage over the years and for allowing us to try and make the world friendly, one scoop at a time,” the note stated.
The closure was part of a broader effort to create long-term viability and reinvigorate the Friendly’s brand, and the North Providence location has sat vacant since. The 3,600-square-foot building on the .85-acre property is not part of plans for the future car wash.
