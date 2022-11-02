NORTH PROVIDENCE – A proposed car wash at what was once the last remaining Friendly’s restaurant in the state, 1883 Mineral Spring Ave., will be up for consideration by the North Providence Zoning Board of Review at a public meeting on Nov. 17.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall, 2000 Smith St.

