Friendly's

Friendly’s on Mineral Spring Avenue as it looked before it was closed down three years ago, above.

NORTH PROVIDENCE –Three years after Rhode Island’s last Friendly’s Restaurant closed suddenly at 1883 Mineral Spring Ave., near the intersection of Smithfield Road, a developer is seeking to convert the property into a car wash business.

ScrubaDub Car Wash, with multiple locations in the region, is applying before the Planning Board on Oct. 12 to combine master and preliminary plan stages of review, as well as for a recommendation to the Zoning Board on a request for a special use permit to expand the Commercial General zone to the entire lot, a special use permit for a vehicle washing shop, and multiple dimensional and parking variances.

mpatrick
*Another* car wash on Mineral Spring Ave.? Really?

Joe M
Mpatrick *Another* tax payer on Mineral Spring Ave.? Who cares what it is?

