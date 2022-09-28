NORTH PROVIDENCE –Three years after Rhode Island’s last Friendly’s Restaurant closed suddenly at 1883 Mineral Spring Ave., near the intersection of Smithfield Road, a developer is seeking to convert the property into a car wash business.
ScrubaDub Car Wash, with multiple locations in the region, is applying before the Planning Board on Oct. 12 to combine master and preliminary plan stages of review, as well as for a recommendation to the Zoning Board on a request for a special use permit to expand the Commercial General zone to the entire lot, a special use permit for a vehicle washing shop, and multiple dimensional and parking variances.
It was a rough ending for Friendly’s in North Providence when customers back in August of 2019 showed up to find the doors locked, and a sign that apologized for disappointing them and promised that team members were being placed in other locations. In lieu of notice, those staff members who wanted to move on to new opportunities were given short-term financial assistance.
Customers at the time were encouraged to visit the nearest other Friendly’s, located at 10 Washington St. in Attleboro, Mass.
“We appreciate your patronage over the years and for allowing us to try and make the world friendly, one scoop at a time,” the note stated.
The North Providence Friendly’s location was underperforming at the time it was closed, according to company representatives, and its closure was part of a broader effort to create long-term viability and reinvigorate the brand.
A year later, Friendly’s filed for bankruptcy and was sold to the owner of Red Mango.
The town’s property tax database shows the property covering .85 acres and valued at $641,600. The building itself totals 3,600 square feet.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said he spoke with representatives of ScrubaDub about their plans, saying they’ve been in business for many years and it was easy for him to provide them with a little bit of insight about the process. The company operates about a dozen car washes, he said, and the town welcomes them to open another. He noted that Friendly’s has been closed for some time and it will be exciting to see the property be an active business again.
(2) comments
*Another* car wash on Mineral Spring Ave.? Really?
Mpatrick *Another* tax payer on Mineral Spring Ave.? Who cares what it is?
