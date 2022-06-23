WOONSOCKET – Kristen Carlson, new executive director of the Woonsocket YMCA, wants to make sure that the Y is seen as a “true community collaborator” in the city.
“For me, it’s really being out in the community, working with all the different organizations side by side, and really getting to know the community,” Carlson said.
Carlson is from Foster and has most recently served as the Operations Director and Interim Executive Director at the Kent County YMCA. Prior to that, she worked as the Membership and Marketing Director at the Westerly-Pawcatuck YMCA. She has also served as the Senior Program Director at the Cranston YMCA.
“We are pleased to welcome Kristen to our growing team at the Woonsocket Y. She has an extensive knowledge of program development, operations and staff management and I am confident that she will be a tremendous asset to the Woonsocket Y community,” Charlie Clifford, CEO of the YMCA of Pawtucket, said in a press release.
Carlson told The Breeze that all YMCA’s are different because each community is different. “A YMCA should reflect the community’s needs,” she said.
“There’s more need here in Woonsocket, so it’s really grassroots YMCA work,” Carlson explained. The first YMCA was founded because a community was lacking that “core family unit.”
“In Woonsocket there’s a lot of homelessness, drug abuse, and sexual abuse, so I think there’s a greater need for a Y to exist in a community like this,” Carlson said.
Since starting the role back in May, Carlson said she’s had the opportunity to work with community partners in the area. Within her first week, she’d attended meetings with the Health Equity Zone and Thundermist, and has since gotten to know more folks in other organizations.
“There’s a lot of nonprofits and we all really have the same goals, so it’s really about ‘How better can we come together?’” Carlson posited.
“I think this is an opportunity to work with different community organizations. I’ve met with the YWCA, the police, Community Care Alliance, and the Woonsocket Education Department because we’re getting ready for summer camps. Because we’re coming back from COVID, there’s just a need more than ever. We also work with HEZ and Thundermist, and we want to hear from the Woonsocket community to hear what we can help them with. If there’s food inequity, if there’s a need for medical care, what can we do? What can we do for all these communities?”
For Carlson, the beginning of her tenure as executive director, besides building these relationships with the community, has included a desire to get the word out about the YMCA’s accessibility and services.
“A misconception is that people think you have to live in the Woonsocket community to belong to the Y. We never turn anyone away for their ability to pay for their membership dues. We have a beautiful pool and facilities. The challenge is always getting the word out that we’re here, and we’re here for all,” Carlson said.
