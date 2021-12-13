PAWTUCKET – The long-delayed reconstruction of the Narragansett Park Plaza on Newport Avenue into a modern economic center is still on hold, with no definitive word on when it might restart.
Kelly Coates, president and CEO of developer Carpionato Group, told The Breeze Monday that nothing substantive has changed of late with the planned lifestyle center covering 25 acres in Pawtucket and East Providence.
“We’re working toward a commitment, but there’s nothing to report,” he said.
Asked whether that commitment is related to a tenant or the developer itself, he reiterated that there’s nothing new to say.
“I promise you that we’re working toward something to report, but right now I have no news for you,” he said.
Those comments were similar to responses Coates has been giving in response to requests for the past few months.
After saying in April of 2020 to expect more construction soon, Carpionato’s President Coates told The Breeze in July of that year that the mixed-use project on 25 acres of mostly blighted land is now “100 percent under COVID,” meaning no work was proceeding due to difficulties.
In April of this year, planners approved a one-year extension on the plan for the commercial and residential project, to May of 2022.
The company developed a Taco Bell and T-Mobile at the front of the property on Newport Avenue, but most of the rest of the derelict property, including a space planned to one day contain a grocery store to replace the Super Stop & Shop once located here, remained stalled.
Asked in 2020 whether Carpionato had found a new grocery store tenant to fill the former Super Stop & Shop on site, which is the only building planned to stay standing, Coates said then that negotiations had been ongoing on all aspects of the project. A large box store was shown in plans replacing Stop & Shop, all part of phase one of this project.
Conceptual plans as of two years ago included 118,770 square feet of office space, 72 residential units, and 240,770 square feet of retail/restaurant space, but Carpionato representatives have noted since that demand for office space has declined during the pandemic.
