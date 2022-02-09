PAWTUCKET – Contrary to rumors, plans for a major lifestyle center at the Narragansett Park Plaza on Newport Avenue are not off, said a representative for the Carpionato Group this week.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars are currently being invested into architectural plans for apartments at the mixed-use complex, said Kelly Coates, president and CEO of the Carpionato.
Coates reiterated previous assertions that there are still no major announcements to be made about the project, but said there’s plenty of construction going on there even now and much more to come.
“We’re zooming straight forward,” he told The Valley Breeze, saying the plans are still for a mixed-use plaza.
A business owner in the complex had suggested that the project as it was previously constituted is off, with build-out of a new fitness facility at the former Blast Fitness and other upgrades to the existing plaza serving as signals that plans for a lifestyle center similar to Chapel View in Cranston were dead.
Coates said millions of dollars are being invested into creating a new first-class Planet Fitness facility with the “latest and greatest” amenities on the East Providence side of the project, and everything continues to proceed.
The Pawtucket City Planning Commission last May approved a one-year extension on a master plan approval for the project first given in the spring of 2019.
Coates told The Breeze in December that his company expected news soon on tenant commitments for the commercial and residential project covering 25 acres of land in Pawtucket and East Providence.
As for plans to demolish much of the existing Narragansett Park Plaza as part of the wider project, those are still in effect, said Coates.
Officials are also expecting a new grocery store to replace the former Super Stop & Shop on the Pawtucket side of the line as part of the project.
Original conceptual plans for the reworked Narraganset Park Plaza off Newport Avenue included 118,770 square feet of office space, 72 residential units, and 240,770 square feet of retail/restaurant space, but percentages have been reworked as demand for office space has declined during the pandemic.
