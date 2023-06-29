WOONSOCKET – Removal and sale of gravel from Cass Park continues to serve as a point of contention in Woonsocket.
So far, according to Public Works Director Steven D’Agostino at last week’s city council meeting, the excavation of gravel is about a third of the way there and has continued to be a successful operation.
D’Agostino said that before the project was approved, the push to go through with the sale was tabled multiple times, referencing previous City Councilor Jim Cournoyer who said during the meeting that the project was not a transparent one in the minds of the previous council.
“There were several resolutions to sell gravel that were tabled, so just tell the truth,” said D’Agostino.
The idea to sell the gravel was first proposed in October 2020, shortly before the 2020 election, when Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced a plan to finance the relocation of the WHS football field using the sale of gravel from Cass Park.
Since then, the city has shifted plans, and now intends to use those funds to build an entire recreational complex, complete with a field house.
At last week’s council meeting, Baldelli-Hunt confirmed that the sale of the gravel is indeed gaining the revenue that will be needed to fund the athletic facility.
Though Public Works Director D’Agostino described Cass Park as “essentially a blank canvas,” former Woonsocket resident Yvette Ayotte believes the park was anything but.
“My heart hurts to see what’s become of that beautiful park,” Ayotte said.
Ayotte, who now lives in Whitinsville, Mass., is one of many who have voiced their displeasure and concerns regarding this project.
She told The Breeze she used to frequent the park every morning when she was a resident. At one point, Ayotte even planned on having her ashes scattered at Cass Park upon her death, but has since changed her mind.
“This place was so beautiful,” Ayotte said. “I cleaned up all the litter in the park and fed the wildlife there…the wildlife just at the pond was outstanding to watch.”
With the construction and gravel digging underway, Ayotte said she’s worried for the wildlife, which have been displaced as a result.
When she last visited Cass Park, however, Ayotte said she could no longer see the stream that she spent so much time tending to. She also noticed that the dozens of trees, all of which stood for hundreds of years, were gone.
The Breeze reported that clearing trees and stumping were completed in April, and that this was included in phase one of the project.
D’Agostino assured residents that more trees will be planted throughout the recreational complex, including trees that can purify the air, such as spruce, ferns, and pines. He said that the trees that were removed were hardwood.
The new trees will be planted by Groundwork RI as part of an initiative that the mayor endorsed earlier this year.
