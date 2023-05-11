SMITHFIELD – Winsor Elementary School may not be the best location for new low-to-moderate income housing, says Paul Cavanagh of Gemini Housing Corporation and Smithfield Housing.
Cavanagh said the housing crisis is not new to Smithfield, and there are people across the nation struggling to find housing against a backdrop of rural towns blocking projects in the name of maintaining their character.
Last week, The Valley Breeze & Observer reported that plans for an LMI housing development off Wadsworth Avenue had been scrapped. While Cavanagh said that is true, he said the reason was that Gemini Housing, an off-shoot of the Smithfield Housing Authority tasked with creating LMI housing, did not receive the grant funding needed to build the 38-unit project. He said Gemini did not obtain the Community Development Block Grant in time to develop the property.
“The Gemini Corporation did not vote on the project. Town officials were able to divert the project even before preparation of a proposal to the Planning Board,” Cavanagh said.
Cavanagh said because of that action, Gemini does not have any available property, and Winsor School, an alternative suggested location for LMI housing, does not necessarily meet the criteria.
“The Winsor School has not been determined as suitable for families. Bringing that building up to code would be an enormous expense,” he said in a letter this week.
Town Councilor Rachel Toppi, who strongly supported scrapping the Wadsworth Avenue project, said the CDBG did not go to before the council for approval. She said the idea of possibly developing Winsor for housing has been tossed around because it is already a standing structure where Wadsworth would need to be started from scratch with tree clearing.
“Nothing is set in stone yet, we are looking at all of our options,” Toppi said.
Should Winsor be developed, Toppi said she would like to see elderly/disabled housing as a first choice, which would create less traffic than what would occur with multi-bedroom units.
Cavanagh said Winsor would need to be investigated and studied as a potential site for LMI housing before any further steps are taken. He said he does not feel it is a good location for housing, and said it is a dangerous location for families and children, with plenty of existing traffic problems on Putnam Pike.
“Our boards have not reviewed this site as a potential project,” he said.
Cavanagh added that it might seem like a good fit, but the old school will not be easily developed. He said he would like to see a location closer to parks and other amenities for children.
“There has to be a different project,” he said.
Gemini and Smithfield Housing are constantly on the lookout for potential locations for housing projects, added Cavanagh. He said the boards would like to ask residents if they know of any property in Smithfield that could be developed.
The best way to reach out about a potential location is to call the Smithfield Housing Authority at 401-949-0270 or Gemini Housing at 401-349-5500.
Cavanagh said the waiting list for the Georgiaville Village Green property run by Gemini already has 200 people on it. The elderly housing development, Macintosh Estates, also run by Gemini, also has a waiting list of 150 people.
The majority of people on those waiting lists are from Smithfield, he said, and they could be waiting five years or longer at the current pace of things.
“I think everywhere we go there’s always going to be some negative feeling about it, deforestation, traffic,” he said of affordable housing. “Every development is going to be some sort of problem. We have a terrific problem in terms of housing in Smithfield.”
The town simply needs more living spaces, he said, to address a local problem originally stemming from families moving to rural communities after World War II. Those families grew up and had children, who are all now looking for homes in town.
“If a family had three kids, that’s three living units they’re looking for. We’re talking about hundreds and hundreds of families,” he said.
While officials can’t exclude people from out of town, they can give preferential treatment to Smithfield residents, Cavanagh noted.
“These are the sons and daughters of families who lived here for a long time,” he said.
The situation is repeated across Rhode Island and nationwide, he added, and it’s not going away soon.
“We have people living in their cars in Smithfield. It’s a real problem,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.