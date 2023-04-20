LINCOLN – Stephanie Santos of the Conservation Commission says community clean-ups shouldn’t be reserved exclusively for Earth Day.
To keep Lincoln beautiful, Santos invites residents to get involved in spring clean-ups around town.
The commission has participated in three events this year, including a Butterfly Farms cleanup, a “Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful” clean-up, and the Yellow Bag Day cleanup around Manville.
On April 23 at 9 a.m., the day after Earth Day, the commission is holding a family-friendly event to clean-up along Front Street, Lower River Road, and Scott Pond.
May 6 at 9 a.m. is an e-waste event where residents can drop off old electronics at Lincoln Town Hall to be recycled. Also May 6 at 9 a.m. is an Old River Road clean-up.
May 13 at 9 a.m. is a Breakneck Hill Road cleanup. Santos said she does not advise bringing children to this event, as conditions on the road can be dangerous. That said, Lincoln police will be there to ensure safety of adult and teenage participants. Volunteers will meet at Chase Farm and the group will leave the meeting point promptly at 9 a.m.
Conservation Commission members recommend that all volunteers wear long pants to avoid bugs and to avoid getting hurt by stray tree branches or scratchy bushes, and to wear comfortable shoes. They also recommend bringing a water bottle.
Trash bags, trash pickers and gloves are all supplied by the Conservation Commission, but volunteers can bring their own gloves if they prefer.
Santos said these events are a fun and rewarding way to give back to the community, and a great opportunity for students to earn any volunteer hours they may need for school.
Last year, the commission planted daffodils and tulips around the town, and Santos told the Breeze she’s been seeing them pop up around Lincoln. She and Conservation Commission members say they hope to plan another bulb planting event for later in the spring or summer.
“It’s awesome to see the work we put in last year benefit the community this year,” she said.
