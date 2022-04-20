PROVIDENCE – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council is celebrating Earth Day 2022 with an Earth Day Event Series this week.
The WRWC invites community members to join in celebrating the planet by taking care of, learning about, and enjoying the green spaces along the Woonasquatucket River.
Events feature clean days, tree planting, and an all-day Earth Day celebration at Riverside Park. Registration is required for each day, which is available online at https://wrwc.org/events.
Details about the Earth Day Event Series can be found at https://wrwc.org/wp/come-celebrate-earth-week-2022-with-the-wrwc.
Events for the Earth Day Event Series are:
• On Wednesday, April 20, a cleanup of Cricket Field at the Johnston/North Providence line is scheduled.
• This Friday, April 22, help clean up Riverside Park in Providence.
• Also this Friday, a tree planting and cleanup are planned at Promenade and Kinsley Pedestrian Bridge in Providence
• Also this Friday, free canoe rides will be offered at Riverside Park in Providence. Registration is required for this event.
