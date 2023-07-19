PAWTUCKET – It’s been a strong summer for the Looff Carousel at Slater Park, aided in part by decisions to remain open during some rainy days.
The carousel shut down early on Sunday due to torrential rains, but the destination has been doing fairly well despite a rainy summer, due to the Parks and Recreation Department’s decision to remain open on some inclement weather days to provide an option for indoor activities, said Director John Blais.
According to Blais, it’s actually the extremely hot days of summer that impact attendance at the carousel more.
Staff signaled the shift to being open more when it rains in a post back in May:
“Looking for an indoor activity this weekend? Despite the anticipated forecast for Saturday, we will remain open all day on Saturday...” it stated. “We know that many are looking forward to visit the carousel as well as see the latest enhancements to the ride, which is the reason for this decision.”
Blais said they are extremely pleased with the increase in birthday rentals this year as well.
In a news release, the Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Division, in collaboration with the Friends of the Slater Park Looff Carousel organization, announced they will celebrate National Merry-Go-Round Day on Tuesday, July 25, at the Slater Memorial Park Looff Carousel, 825 Armistice Blvd.
On this day only, the carousel will be providing free rides to all visitors throughout the day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Friends of the Looff Carousel will have a welcome booth at the carousel from 3 to 8 p.m., where they will be selling specially-designed Looff Carousel Christmas ornaments, trivets, coasters, mugs, magnets and other items. The profits from all merchandise found at the welcome tent or within the carousel directly support the ongoing operation and restoration efforts of the carousel.
Additionally, an estimated 20 artists from throughout the Blackstone Valley will be at Slater Park to join in the celebration. The artists will be scattered throughout the grounds, including the Potter Casino, home of the R.I. Watercolor Society, and the carousel between noon and 4 p.m. The plein air painting event is sponsored by the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor and Volunteers of the National Park Service.
Lastly, two-time Grammy award-winning artist and Slater Park favorite, Bill Harley, will be performing as part of the weekly scheduled Slater Park Children’s Performance Series from 6 to 7 p.m.
Organizers said July 25 was chosen as National Merry-Go-Round Day because it coincides with the day when the first U.S. patent for the modern carousel was given to William Schneider of Davenport, Iowa in 1871. The Slater Park Looff Carousel is a nationally-recognized carousel built by Charles I. D. Looff in 1895 and moved to Slater Memorial Park in 1910. The carousel is currently open daily through August, weather permitting, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of being closed on Wednesdays. Details regarding operational hours can be found on the Slater Park Looff Carousel Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.