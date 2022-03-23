PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket and The Camera Werks announce the 24th annual City of Pawtucket Photo Contest.
Twelve winning photos will be selected by a panel of local professional photographers and placed in the 2023 city calendar. This year’s contest judges include Butch Adams, Richard Benjamin, Christy Christopoulos, Peter Goldberg and Aaron Usher.
According to the organizers, the annual contest provides an opportunity to bring awareness to the daily life, historic locations and the ever-changing landscape of Pawtucket through the lens of a camera. The contest is open to residents and non-residents, but the photo must be taken in Pawtucket. After a public call for photo contest themes was advertised in January, 27 contest themes were received from the general public for consideration. “CELEBRATE! Pawtucket,” submitted by city resident Dale Rogers, was selected for this year’s photo theme.
All photo submissions should follow the contest theme and must be taken in the city of Pawtucket within the past year. Only one entry per contestant will be accepted and must be submitted by the photographer entering the contest. Photo entries may be taken in color or black and white, but it is preferred the photo be taken horizontally, since winning photos will be used in the city calendar. All photo submissions must be uploaded in JPEG format and should be of high quality and high-resolution dpi. Digital cameras or cell phones may be used to take the photo.
All photo entries will be exhibited on the city’s website, www.pawtucketri.com. Submissions should be emailed to psz333@aol.com. The deadline for entry is Aug. 5.
All 12 winning photos will be used in the city’s 2023 calendar. The Mayor’s Choice Award will receive a $100 cash prize, First Place will receive a $75 cash prize, Second Place will receive a $50 cash prize, and other remaining winners will receive gift certificates.
Winners will be announced by Mayor Donald Grebien on Sept. 25 on the city website.
