PROVIDENCE – Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge in “Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic” at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
The action-packed extravaganza, produced by Feld Entertainment, features Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco” and “Beauty and the Beast” with other beloved Disney characters, and skates into Providence from Dec. 28 through Jan. 2.
Ryan O’Donnell, a Texas native and performer in the show, said it’s been great seeing great crowds come back post-pandemic, and he loves seeing all those “great princesses” waiting in anticipation to see their favorites.
It’s also wonderful to see the children still in love with the classics, said O’Donnell. He said he would guess that for every costume from one of the more modern Disney movies, there are five Cinderellas and five Belles.
O’Donnell’s part is to play Prince Adam after the magical transformation of the Beast.
There’s a wonderful “generational bridge” in the show, he said, with two older stories and four newer ones.
Being a Texas native, O’Donnell said he doesn’t think he’ll ever get used to being able to travel through several states in a few hours. He said Rhode Island reminds him a little of Minnesota, where his father’s family lives, in people having the mentality that they don’t really want to drive more than 20 minutes to anything.
O’Donnell says he’s the same goofy guy in real life as he is in shows, and loves the experience of being able to put on something special for the crowds.
Once he’s done with touring, O’Donnell said he’d love to settle down and buy a home and start coaching, having a dream to own a small camp of skaters to develop.
“Into The Magic” takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, Disney On Ice allows Moana’s strength and determination to take center stage, states a release. The engaging atmosphere lets audiences deepen their existing connection to their favorite wayfinder and discover one’s true identity is never out of reach.
Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar’s “Coco” into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons in a beautiful cultural celebration of family.
Beautiful production numbers invite audiences into the world of “Beauty and the Beast,” as Belle shows what it means to be fearless. Along with her new friends in the enchanted castle, Belle is encouraged to step outside the ordinary and find joy in the bleakest situation. As she looks beyond the harsh exterior of the Beast to reach his gentle heart, fans learn there are teachable moments in everyday life.
Through the athleticism and grace of Anna and Elsa, Rapunzel and Flynn, and Cinderella, brave heroes from “Frozen,” “Tangled” and “Cinderella” ignite passions to believe. Showgoers will witness each character’s unique qualities and talents inspiring children around the world to discover their inner hero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.