NORTH SMITHFIELD – Everyone has their post-pandemic story, says Cassandra Whitney, and for her it’s been about creating an outdoor experience for people to enjoy Rhode Island’s beautiful beaches and parks.
“Burnt out, working a 9-5 for someone else and in a creative rut, I decided it was time for me to strike out on my own,” Whitney told The Breeze.
Whitney said she loves North Smithfield and its many beautiful backdrops. Before coming to the town in 2017, she already felt that Rhode Island has some of the best views in the country. She also loved hosting and had a passion for food, so what better way to combine all three things for other people to experience at once?
“Luxury picnics covered all the bases,” she said.
Whitney started her business, “Gather and Graze Picnics LLC,” late last year. Business was a bit difficult at first, she said, but she gained exposure for the upcoming 2023 picnic season that would soon be upon her. She said this year, she feels like she is going into the season a little wiser and more experienced.
“Finding my footing was difficult in the fall and winter, but it was good practice for this year,” she said.
Whitney said the booking process allows someone to pick between a few prix fixe packages including the basics such as a table, rugs, blankets, pillows, and decor. For those looking for something a little extra, there is a form with a few questions to get a feel for the experience the person is looking for. Prices vary for the type of picnic a customer will choose.
Whitney also works with local vendors to provide curated food and drinks. The picnic can last one to two hours, and feature up to 12 people, and doesn’t necessarily have to be in North Smithfield. She said she already has some picnics planned for the polo matches in Portsmouth.
“Business is starting to pick up with the change in weather, and I’m so excited to throw people some amazing picnics in warm weather,” she said.
This isn’t just your average picnic, said Whitney, but “luxury.” She said she tries to make sure the experience is one of a kind.
“I’m not renting out picnic tables, it’s a beautifully curated experience,” she said.
