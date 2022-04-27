NORTH PROVIDENCE – Retired Marine Sgt. Michael Clapprood, a Vietnam veteran and 57-year resident of North Providence, will serve as grand marshal for the 2022 North Providence Memorial Day Parade.
Mayor Charles Lombardi originally selected Clapprood for the honor last year, but he never got the chance to walk, as the event was called off during the pandemic.
“We are thrilled to be able to honor him this year,” said Deputy Recreation Director Jean Vickers, who is helping to plan the parade for May 30 at 1 p.m., with a start in the front lot of North Providence High School.
Lombardi said the town really owed it to Clapprood to make him grand marshal again. He said town officials were looking for a new grand marshal when Clapprood’s family reminded them that he had never been in the parade, and he then asked this “highly recognized individual” if he would grace the parade with his presence. The mayor said he expects two or three more distinguished veterans to be part of the event, including a 100-year-old.
During a visit on Sunday in Clapprood’s kitchen at 130 Hawkins Blvd., the veteran, now 73, spoke of a life impacted by war, but one that’s also been good to him and his family.
For many years after the war, says Clapprood, he had no use for doctors, despite his family frequently telling him to go for a checkup.
“If I wasn’t sick, why go?” he said.
One day several years ago, he couldn’t eat anything his wife Alice fed him. He was supposed to travel to Florida, but had no energy and drove himself to the emergency room. There he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection. Shortly after that, doctors told him he had Type 2 diabetes, which is tied to the effects of Agent Orange.
Since then, says Clapprood, he’s had issues with every body part one can imagine, including eyes, ears and feet, but he says he feels pretty good, all things considered. With his diagnoses, he became eligible for benefits through the VA hospital.
“I’m glad I did that,” he said.
Like his longtime reluctance to pay attention to his health, Clapprood also struggled for years to talk about his time in Vietnam, where he was a Marine M60 machine gunner, a reticence reinforced by the insults that came his way.
Clapprood received the Navy Commendation Medal after his heroic action in saving a fellow member of the Company K, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division, on April 10, 1968.
While participating in Operation Jasper Square, the group came under heavy enemy fire, sustaining several casualties, with one of them, a man Clapprood recalls not liking very much personally, falling in a position where he was dangerously exposed to more fire.
“Reacting instantaneously, Corporal Clapprood boldly ran across 75 meters of fire-swept terrain to the casualty’s location and, assisted by another Marine, moved the injured man to a covered position,” states his citation from the time. “Ignoring the enemy mortar fire, which was impacting around him, he calmly assisted in administering first aid to the man, but was unable to prevent the casualty from succumbing to his wounds.”
It adds, “Completely disregarding his own safety, he then assisted in carrying the casualty across 100 meters of hazardous terrain to a friendly unit’s position. Continuing his determined efforts, Corporal Clapprood fearlessly returned across the dangerous area and aided in recovering the casualty’s personal affects.
“By his courage, bold initiative and selfless devotion to duty in the face of great personal danger, Corporal Clapprood inspired all who observed him and upheld the finest traditions of the Marine Corps and of the United States Naval Service.”
Sadly, said Clapprood, though it appeared the man would initially make it because the gunshot was through his shoulder, he ended up dying of shock.
Clapprood says he had no idea what he was getting into when enlisting as a 17-year-old before he was even eligible to enter the military. He says he didn’t know what he wanted to do with his life at the time, and wanted to follow in the steps of a brother who didn’t think he was tough enough for the military, and his dad had to sign for him.
After developing bursitis in his feet during boot camp at Parris Island, Clapprood spent such a long time in the hospital that he had to start boot camp all over.
After graduating and getting his assignment in Vietnam, he immediately started seeing a lot of action. One night, while patrolling, he saw something moving and thought the enemy was sneaking up on him to kill him. He threw a grenade, but the next morning, when unit members went out to investigate, they found only two dead cows.
“I was the laughingstock,” he said.
He faced being court-martialed for the killing of animals, he said, but because such animals were supposed to be kept locked up at night and the cows he killed were roaming, he was exonerated.
He won two Purple Hearts after being wounded twice by grenade shrapnel, and also won the Good Conduct Medal, among other awards. After 14 months in Vietnam, he was stationed on military ships, where he was able to travel the world.
After one time being wounded, the military was unable to immediately helicopter him out, meaning he had to spend the night in the trenches. He remembers eventually getting to the hospital the next day and having Gen. William Westmoreland visit to personally pin a Purple Heart on his johnny.
Clapprood rarely if ever spoke about the war with his wife or four sons until his youngest son, Joe, who has a strong interest in history, started asking him about it nearly 25 years ago as part of his education at The Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center in Providence. When Joe reached the same age his father was when he joined the military, the two took a trip back to Vietnam so Joe could complete his senior thesis on the war. His dad, who had never gotten dysentery in his war days, recalls getting violently sick during that trip, but he says it was still the journey of his lifetime as he shared his long-held experiences with his son.
At the time, he spoke publicly of his war experiences for an interview alongside his son for The Providence Journal, and then, based on that story, Peter Jennings of ABC News called and came to interview him for some eight hours.
“Eighteen years old and he was involved in a war,” Joe told The Journal at the time, shaking his head. “I think choosing a college is a difficult thing. He didn’t know if he was going to come back.”
Today Clapprood has nine grandchildren, and his entire family lives locally, so he gets to see them often. He says he’s enjoying retirement after spending 44 years working full-time at Kenney Manufacturing and years working part-time at St. Lawrence Church and Brown University.
He and his family have deep roots in North Providence, where Alice’s father, Roger LaBonte, worked for the town his whole life.
Among his favorite activities over the years, Claprood recalls volunteering with baseball and soccer teams at the North Providence Boys Club.
One of his favorite activities is walking to stay healthy, he said, and he will walk in the parade instead of taking a vehicle.
At the 2022 Memorial Day Parade, the town will be honoring North Providence residents who have served in the military and are no longer with us. The public is invited to submit names and have them honored during the parade. Names will be displayed throughout the parade route and honored at the wreath-laying ceremony where Clapprood will speak.
The deadline to submit names is May 13 by email at recdirector@northprovidenceri.gov or by phone at 401-719-1633.
