LINCOLN – The Lincoln School Department handed out its first-ever round of Lincoln Lions Inclusion and Diversity Awards last week, recognizing students for their commitment to the Best Buddies program.
Best Buddies is a program offering one-to-one friendship, employment opportunities and leadership development programs for individuals with and without disabilities.
The following students were recognized from Saylesville Elementary School:
Jayda Arelo, Chloe Bousquet, Sophia Cairone, Ashley Cepeda DeLeon, Sophia Chaisty, Alder Colt, Narllah Correia, Jackson Dailey, Brunella Delgado Berrospi, Sophia DeSimone, Jaxson Evans, Jing Gao, Alex Ghazal, Oliver Harrington, Hannah Helton, Meadow Hyson, Anthony Kregler, Joseph Kregler, Hailey Lopes, Gianella Malave, Sarah Oelbaum, Lillian Osman, Wilder Paul, Charley Phillips, Ziva Provost, Lilah Rodriguez, Emily Roy, Jackson Senra, Skyla Silva, Atharv Sripada, Alana Tabora and Gabriella Yadisernia.
The following Lincoln Middle School students were recognized:
James Abramek, Mekhi Andrade, Liana Anes, Rosalee Bagby-Grose, Brazier Brown, Owen Caron, Carly Fraize, Max Hill, Abigail Longpre, Isabella Moulico, Caleb Palmore, Jaxon Panzo, Aidan Ricci, Julia Robillard, Martin Swenson, Ameenah Waahid, Charlee Wrcester, Nelson Yang, Luka Zdravkovic and Ayah Ziani.
The following students at Lincoln High School were recognized:
Joseph Almond, Sophia Almond, Scott Barr, William Betts, Aaron Boudreau, Regan Derenthal, Alexander Driscoll, Emily Harrison, Catherine Hien, Quincey Hightower, Katherine Jahnz, Kayla Kumar, Robert Livingston, Caleb Monteiro, Paige Moreau, Grace Nadeu, Tyler Ogni, Lucas Parent, Nevaeh Perrille, Michael Pham, Arthur Russo, Conner Strom, Shaili Sullivan, Dashiell Thorne and Yunus Waahid.
“With all the obstacles we’ve experienced as a school system over the last two years, it certainly was uplifting to see the smiles on the faces of so many students being recognized for their participation in the Best Buddies program. The community should be very proud of our kids,” said School Committee chairman. Joseph Goho.
“I think when you watch unified sports or see Best Buddies in action, you feel it,” said Alicia Ead. “It’s not even something you can see but believe, and everybody in the audience is smiling. It’s amazing.”
Ead is president of the Lincoln Special Education Advisory Committee, a long title that carries a great deal of meaning for her, she said.
She learned about the committee while her son, who was in the process of being diagnosed, was a 3rd-grader at Northern Lincoln Elementary. Ead said the committee offers a space for parents, community members, teachers and professionals to connect and have a voice.
“I went and told all of my friends, will you believe what this school is offering?” she recalls. “It was a great place to connect with other families.”
Ead, who co-founded the nonprofit Public Safety Special Needs Coalition in 2019, said they’re lucky in Lincoln to have the committee, and that the School Department is so supportive of programs such as Best Buddies.
One parent said, “true inclusion sees and celebrates the individualized person, their specific gifts and strengths and humanness.”
The parent of another unified sports player told Ead that being part of the program helped them “stay in check” and reminded her son of why he started sports. “It captures the true meaning of teamwork and fierce learning from one another,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.