WOONSOCKET – In October of 2021, three graves dating back to the 1800s were discovered on Cato Street in Woonsocket, two of the graves with the remains of a child.
“You could see the shoes, you could see the skeletal remains, two tiny little baby shoes this big,” said Gregory Duhamel, a volunteer with the Blackstone Valley Historical Society speaking on the day the graves were found.
In August of that year, JG Remodeling had purchased the property with the intent of building a duplex. The owners hired an archaeological company to excavate after the city’s building official recommended that they contact the state Historic Cemetery Commission to determine how to proceed and whether any grave sites remained prior to building.
According to the owners at the time, they had no idea there were bodies under the property.
Duhamel said he and the other cemetery volunteers wanted to help relocate the bodies and determine who the remains belonged to, but the landowners wanted the bodies to remain in the spots where they were found. State law protects historic cemeteries from development.
Duhamel says he had learned that the landowners had hired an attorney and went to the City Council. He spoke to the attorney in the hopes he would be able to place a historical cemetery sign.
“He was supportive of the sign placement, but when I reached out for an update, I heard crickets,” said Duhamel.
“If we relocated them, we could have done DNA testing to determine if they were male or female, but the landowners wanted to keep them there and now I’m seeing a fence, a porta-potty, within 25 feet of the burials,” he said.
In a Nov. 15 email provided by Duhamel, Planning Director Michael Debroisse wrote that the site plan for the property was still “under review,” attaching a draft site plan for the lot. Two days later on Nov. 17, Debroisse wrote in an email to Duhamel that no formal plans for the site had been received.
“The city will follow all applicable laws if and when a formal plan submittal is received,” stated the email.
“If the building plan which Debroisse sent me is the final approved copy for the building plan, it clearly violates state law,” said Duhamel.
“I saw no mention of a fence on the building plan or around the graves or one mentioned in the letter of approval by the city of Woonsocket,” he added.
Rhode Island General Law prohibits any construction or excavation that might cause deterioration of or damage to any cemetery or burial ground within 25 feet.
According to a resolution from a September 2021 City Council meeting, a building permit was granted to construct a two-family dwelling on the property in compliance with state law, codes, and ordinances.
Charlotte Taylor of the Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission wrote an email to Duhamel that she had heard from Debroisse that the fence now on the property line is allowable.
“I am utterly disgusted that Woonsocket has not held up to their end of the bargain on making sure the lawful perimeters of the cemetery are honored and respected, and accepted a building plan that clearly violates state laws regarding historical cemeteries,” said Duhamel.
The Breeze reached out to the Planning Department and attorney for the owners of the property, but they declined comment. A representative from the mayor’s office said the matter is not being handled by the city, but the state.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, Duhamel spoke to the council about the issue, and Debroisse responded that he had someone visit the site on Jan. 19.
“Everything on the site is fine,” he told the council, adding that he is working with the developers and an attorney on an easement for the grave site.
