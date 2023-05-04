This group organized a joint historic cemetery appreciation event at the Smithfield Friends Meeting House, 108 Smithfield Road in Woonsocket, for 1 p.m. this Sunday, May 7. Pictured from left are Irene Blais, president of Woonsocket Historical Society, Ed Walker, North Smithfield Heritage Association cemetery restoration team leader, Marcel St. Germain, member of the Friends Meeting, Christine MacWilliams, commissioner to the R.I. Historical Cemetery Commission, and Rich Keene, president of the North Smithfield Heritage Association.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A workshop last Saturday to get more area cemetery volunteers up to speed on what they need to know to properly care for stones went very well, said organizers, and there’s more to come this weekend.
North Smithfield Heritage Association President Richard Keene said Kim and Ed Walker got the newly formed team from Cumberland, led by Cumberland Historic District Commission Chairperson Joyce Hindle Koutsogiane, off to a great start, including finding a buried headstone.
Walker said it was a pleasure meeting everyone and sharing in their interest in preserving historic gravestones in graveyards and cemeteries.
The Breeze reported last week that Cumberland’s HDC was sponsoring the event along with the Rhode Island Historic Cemeteries Commission to help set the groundwork for Cumberland volunteers to more actively and appropriately maintain graves in that town.
Last Saturday’s event was conducted by Walker of the North Smithfield Historic Cemetery Commission and held at Hotchkiss Cemetery, at the far left side of Union Cemetery on Smithfield Road in North Smithfield. It was held as part of 2023 Rhode Island Historical Cemeteries Awareness and Preservation Weeks.
Walker said volunteers last Saturday cleaned stones; raised and level set a small headstone on a bed of tamped gravel and stone dust, filling around the grave marker with layers and then topping it off with soil; raised a large slate headstone bearing the carver’s initials below the inscription; looked up graves on Find a Grave; probed to find what might not be visible above ground; and found one headstone and two bases.
“We wish all of you in Cumberland some productive and satisfying preservation in the Cumberland historic cemeteries,” said Walker. “Perhaps we will meet again.”
As part of the 2023 Historic Cemetery Awareness Weeks, the Woonsocket Historical Society and the North Smithfield Heritage Association will partner to host three events this Sunday, May 7, at the Smithfield Friends Meeting House and Cemetery located at 108 Smithfield Road in Woonsocket, across from Union Cemetery in North Smithfield. The events will begin at 1 p.m.
An open house will start at 1 p.m., which includes a brief talk by Marcel St. Germain about the historic Quaker Meeting House originally built in 1719.
Irene Blais, president of the WHS, will then invite guests outside to visit the oldest cemetery in Woonsocket. An NSHA historian will provide a tour of the Friends Burial Ground, where five Revolutionary War veterans are buried.
Finally, Ed Walker, an NSHA gravestone restoration expert, will offer another hands-on stone cleaning and restoration workshop. After the workshop, participants may walk across the street to the historic Hotchkiss Cemetery to see the many headstones that have been repaired and cleaned by North Smithfield Heritage Association restoration teams.
The three events are free and open to the public. Parking is available across the street in Union Cemetery.
