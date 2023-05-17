CENTRAL FALLS – City Council President Bob Ferri says he would like to see some major changes to the city’s election rules as part of an upcoming review process, including significant reversals of previous changes to terms and timing.
It’s been more than a decade since Central Falls officials thoroughly reviewed their city governance structure to ensure it supports the community’s 21st century needs, and Mayor Maria Rivera last week announced the launch of a new Charter Review Commission to go over all aspects of the city’s governing document.
Proposed amendments to the Central Falls City Charter would be approved by voters during a special fall election, giving limited time for it get the work done. In neighboring Cumberland, for example, officials and voters previously approved changes away from two-year terms in favor of four years for elected officials, but officials rejected a ballot measure for term limits.
Charter review processes are typically a mix of big changes and small edits, and the volunteer-led commission makes recommendations to the City Council on changes that would then go to voters.
According to Rivera, who proposed the formation of the commission during her budget address last week, the commission will be responsible for reviewing the current charter and providing the mayor with recommendations that support the city’s progress.
Ferri said he sees no major problem with the charter as it is now, but does have some suggestions on what can be amended or worked on.
“Our elections,” he said. “I would like to go back to odd-year elections, because people concentrate more on local issues.”
During even years, Ferri said, people tend to focus more on the presidential election. And while he said he is happy with a pair of consecutive four-year terms for the mayor, he would recommend removing the word “consecutive” from the language when it comes to City Council terms.
“Four two-year terms for City Council is the way to go,” he said, adding that he’s against the current situation where someone can simply take a term off and then start all over in office.
As noted in the charter, any person appointed as mayor after the year 2013 “shall serve a term of four years beginning the first Monday of January following election” and can’t serve in office “more than two consecutive terms.”
“Effective Jan. 6, 2014, the terms of all councilors shall be two years from the first Monday of January following the year in which they were elected except that a councilor elected to fill a vacancy shall serve only for the balance of the unexpired term,” states the current charter.
It later adds, “Effective Jan. 6, 2014, no person shall hold the office of city councilor for more than eight consecutive years.”
The city moved to even-year elections back in 2014, with councilors elected in 2013 serving a three-year term to accommodate the change.
Ferri says he would also like to see a change to a five-member City Council instead of seven members, saying Central Falls is too small to have such a large council.
Overall, Ferri said, he wants the commission to study all sections of the charter and thoroughly review it.
Rivera didn’t respond to questions about specific changes she might like to see.
