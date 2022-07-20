CENTRAL FALLS – The Colombian Summerfest in Central Falls celebrated the heritage of the country ahead of Colombia Independence Day – today, July 20.
The Colombian festival, held at the Higginson Sports Complex parking lot, featured food and entertainment throughout the day Saturday, July 16.
The week before, on July 9, the second annual Food Truck Fest drew a crowd of roughly 1,500 to enjoy music, dancing, and games while dining from their choice of several attending trucks.
The Food Truck Fest began last year during Mayor Maria Rivera’s first year in office. Admission was free, and the Central Falls Family Self-Sufficiency Foundation gave a $5 voucher toward any food truck to the 200 first attendees. Main sponsors of the Food Truck Fest included: Telemundo Providence; Navigant Credit Union; Tufts Health Plan; and Rhode Island Latino Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.