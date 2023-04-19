CENTRAL FALLS – Dozens of local young women have learned skills they’ll need for a successful future.
On April 12, the city of Central Falls hosted 22 high school students for their recent participation in the city’s new nationally recognized Leading Ladies initiative.
The Leading Ladies Initiative matches dozens of leading professional mentors with students from Central Falls. Students took part in a multi-day event last month focused on building leadership skills, critical thinking, sound decision making, goal setting, and overcoming obstacles.
Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera thanked parents for entrusting the staff with their daughters, as well as Target, which provided funding to make the initiative possible.
“Growing up, many of us didn’t have opportunities like this and it’s important to take every opportunity available to help our youth,” said Rivera.
“I want them to know that they too can be lawyers, doctors, executives, mayors, and business owners,” she added.
Rivera told the honorees she has hope that the initiative has motivated them and allowed them “to know that you have many of us here to help support you and connect you to resources for success.”
The mayor said she was moved to tears upon entering the room where the festivities were taking place to see a large headshot of each of the participating young ladies.
“It reminded me of my why,” Rivera said. “I hope you can think back at how this experience was of benefit to you and I hope you enjoyed your time with all of us.”
Central Falls Police Chief Anthony Roberson congratulated honorees and thanked all the women who came out to volunteer their time to the program. He also thanked parents who enrolled their daughters in the program.
Lieutenant Gov. Sabina Matos thanked Rivera for her leadership.
“You amaze us all with what you do with the youth in the state,” she said, congratulating honorees and thanking their parents for allowing them to participate.
“To have the opportunity to see other female leaders that look like you, sound like you, and can let you know that you can get there and can accomplish any thing that they have accomplished is something many of us didn’t have growing up,” Matos said.
Secretary of State Gregg Amore expressed his appreciation for the effort that goes into a program like this, and reflected on his time as an educator and how it showed him what it is to inspire young people, “and to make sure they know the world is open for them.”
Chairperson and State Rep. Karen Alzate said the honorees reminded her why she does what she does.
“I’m tired. The legislature is really busy and some days I just want to give up,” she said. “And today, I’m reminded why I do this. You are all inspiring to me.”
Once officials finished their opening remarks, the honorees were called up to stand next to their portraits and were awarded certificates one by one. They received a certificate for their $2,000 scholarship, a $200 Target gift card, and citations from state and local officials.
